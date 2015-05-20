RSS

Caddyshack

summerguide_outdoormovies_photobybenjaminwick.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Benjamin Wick

Despite the death of drive-in theaters, outdoor moviegoing flourishes in southeastern Wisconsin. more

May 20, 2015 11:40 AM Summer Guide

ghostbustersmen.jpg.jpe

The Point Fish Fry & A Flick free movie series at Discovery World has revealed its 2014 schedule, and as usual it includes a mix of cult favorites and relatively new releases. Here's the complete lineup:July 18 – American HustleAug. 1 – Caddyshack.. more

May 19, 2014 10:00 AM Around MKE

<p> No filmmaker was more skilled at turning anxiety into entertainment than Alfred Hitchcock. The master of suspense kept audiences on edge, not with cheap surprises but by showing danger as it approached. Anticipation is almost always better th.. more

Feb 15, 2012 3:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

Brewers GM Doug Melvin was named today as one this year's class to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.The other memebers of the class are Rusty Staub, Rheal Cornier and the 2011 Team Canada Senior National Team.The ceremony will .. more

Feb 7, 2012 4:58 PM More Sports

blogimage16222.jpe

Given their respective reputations for being difficult, it's not too surprising that Chevy Chase and Bill Murray don't much care for each other. The two... more

Sep 26, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10294.jpe

The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more

Mar 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7932.jpe

Given their respective reputations for being difficult, it’s not too surprising that Chevy Chase and Bill Murray don’t much care for each other. The two legendary comedians have only appeared in one movie together, sharing only one scene, b... more

Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7915.jpe

%uFFFD Thursday, Sept. 10%uFFFD Jazz in the Park w/ Chicago Afrobeat Project @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES