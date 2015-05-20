Caddyshack
Outdoor Movie Madness
Despite the death of drive-in theaters, outdoor moviegoing flourishes in southeastern Wisconsin. more
May 20, 2015 11:40 AM Colleen DuVall Summer Guide
Point Fish Fry & A Flick Will Screen American Hustle, Caddyshack and Ghostbusters This Year
The Point Fish Fry & A Flick free movie series at Discovery World has revealed its 2014 schedule, and as usual it includes a mix of cult favorites and relatively new releases. Here's the complete lineup:July 18 – American HustleAug. 1 – Caddyshack.. more
May 19, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Three From Hitchcock
<p> No filmmaker was more skilled at turning anxiety into entertainment than Alfred Hitchcock. The master of suspense kept audiences on edge, not with cheap surprises but by showing danger as it approached. Anticipation is almost always better th.. more
Feb 15, 2012 3:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Doug Melvin to be inducted into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame
Brewers GM Doug Melvin was named today as one this year's class to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.The other memebers of the class are Rusty Staub, Rheal Cornier and the 2011 Team Canada Senior National Team.The ceremony will .. more
Feb 7, 2012 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Caddyshack
Given their respective reputations for being difficult, it's not too surprising that Chevy Chase and Bill Murray don't much care for each other. The two... more
Sep 26, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kill the Rich! Kill the Poor!
The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more
Mar 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Caddyshack
Given their respective reputations for being difficult, it’s not too surprising that Chevy Chase and Bill Murray don’t much care for each other. The two legendary comedians have only appeared in one movie together, sharing only one scene, b... more
Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
September 10 - September 16
%uFFFD Thursday, Sept. 10%uFFFD Jazz in the Park w/ Chicago Afrobeat Project @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee