CafÉ
Alterra at Home in Bay View
Alterra adds to its growing café empire with a new location in Bay View (2301 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). The building, which is also the new home of Alterra's baking operations, sits at a prime location where Kinnickinnic, Howell and Lincoln a... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Unique Setting at Verduras Tea House
Verduras Tea House & Café (181 N. Broadway) offers a unique setting in the Third Ward. You enter through the Artasia store, which specializes in Asian jewelry, artifacts and furnishings. This is such a suitable setting for a tearoom. There ... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Beans & Barley's Long-Term Success
In 1973, Beans & Barley (1901 E. North Ave.) began as a tiny health food store with a few barrels of bulk produce. Today it employs a staff of 100, can serve 80 customers in its café and houses a deli, store and gift shop. It has survived..... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Sven's Café Opens Downtown Location
The original Sven's Café, located in Bay View, continues to draw crowds. The place roasts its own coffee; organic and fair trade coffees are a specialty. Sven's has opened a second location in Milwaukee's Downtown (624 N. Water St.), more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The National's Pleasant Café Vibe
The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a nice neighborhood café that serves breakfast and lunch. The menu, listed on chalkboards, is friendly to vegetarians. Breakfast options include a vegan burrito and omelets made from organic eggs. Be s... more
Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Le Reve's French Fish Fry
Lent is here, and the Friday fish fry is showing up at a surprising place: Le Reve, the French café and patisserie in the old heart of Wauwatosa (7610 Harwood Ave.). Atlantic cod is served with fries, coleslaw, rye bread and house-made tart... more
Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview