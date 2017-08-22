RSS

Cafã© Manna

Vegetarians, or anyone with an appreciation for healthful food, should make a point of seeking out Café Manna in Brookfield. The menu offers options that weave influences of world cuisines into scratch-made, raw, vegetarian, vegan and glute... more

Aug 22, 2017 2:38 PM Dining Out

Café Manna (3815 N. Brookfield Road) is a bit of a drive from Milwaukee, but for the serious vegetarian, the rewards are worth it. Symbols on the menu indicate items more

Jul 10, 2013 11:10 PM Dining Preview

Among the few area restaurants devoted to vegetarian food, most have basic settings. One exception is Café Manna, which opened in Brookfield Town Centre in 2008. Located in the building just east of Sendik's Market, Café Manna is an invitin... more

Jun 9, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

