Cafã© Manna
Brookfield's Café Manna Is a Vegetarian's Paradise
Vegetarians, or anyone with an appreciation for healthful food, should make a point of seeking out Café Manna in Brookfield. The menu offers options that weave influences of world cuisines into scratch-made, raw, vegetarian, vegan and glute... more
Aug 22, 2017 2:38 PM Sheila Julson Dining Out
Café Manna: Veggie, Vegan and Raw
Café Manna (3815 N. Brookfield Road) is a bit of a drive from Milwaukee, but for the serious vegetarian, the rewards are worth it. Symbols on the menu indicate items more
Jul 10, 2013 11:10 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Café Manna's Refreshing Vegetarian Menu
Among the few area restaurants devoted to vegetarian food, most have basic settings. One exception is Café Manna, which opened in Brookfield Town Centre in 2008. Located in the building just east of Sendik's Market, Café Manna is an invitin... more
Jun 9, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments