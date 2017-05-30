RSS

Café Benelux

The Shepherd Express Patio Guide 2017 more

May 30, 2017 1:00 PM Brew City Booze

There's been a buildup of miscellaneous restaurant and bar news lately, so here's the latest mishmash to keep you updated. more

Mar 10, 2017 1:27 PM Brew City Booze

Photo Courtesy of Byronv2, Flickr CCI’ve always wanted to go on a month long backpacking triparound Europe. My brother has done one, and I have a cousin who has lived inEurope for the past three years. I’m not as fortunate. I’ve onl.. more

Jan 14, 2016 10:48 PM Around MKE 2 Comments

Photo by Clark Maxwell, Flickr CCWhat makes a bar a gastropub can be a little murky. Bydefinition, a gastropub is simply a pub with upscale, high-quality food. Youwill not find frozen jalapeno poppers on the menu at a gastroub, but you mayfind .. more

Dec 3, 2015 8:10 PM Brew City Booze

With temperatures finally starting to heat up it’s theperfect time to take your drinking outdoors, and Milwaukee has some of the bestspots to do just that. We have everything from rooftop patios to picturesqueviews of the Milwaukee River. Here’.. more

Jun 23, 2015 5:20 PM Around MKE

Welcome to the newest Shepherd blog, Brew City Booze! I'mgoing to be bringing you the latest news and information for all thingsalcohol-related in MKE. Anything is fair game: bars, bar food, beer events,cocktails, breweries, distilleries, festi.. more

Jun 5, 2015 7:30 PM Brew City Booze

Sure, it's painfully cold out, but winter is a beautiful season that offers plenty to do. Check out these 9 ways to make the most of it this year.1. Grab some beers at Sugar MapleEasily home to one of Milwaukee's best beer selections, you'll be su.. more

Jan 5, 2015 7:59 PM Around MKE 4 Comments

Milwaukee Bubblers, Inc., launched an Indiegogo fundraising campaign to raise $12,000 to bringthe sport of “Bubble Soccer” to Milwaukee and greater Southeast Wisconsin. A launch party will be hosted at CaféBenelux (436 N. Broadway) on Oct. 29.. more

Oct 23, 2014 12:30 PM Around MKE

In Wisconsin, where each snap of severe weather is preceded by days of breathless doomsaying, there's something liberating about turning off the television, bundling up and just braving the elements—they're rarely as terrible as the bleakest forec.. more

Jan 6, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

Consider it an early Christmas for Milwaukee history buffs, sightseers, architecture geeks and plain-old voyeurs: Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend for another two-day look into the city's closed-off crevices. Introduced in 2011, the ev.. more

Sep 17, 2013 3:00 PM Around MKE

Café Benelux & Market is an excellent place to relax over a warm café latte in the morning or enjoy evening dinner and drinks with friends. Inspired by the European region that includes Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, the café... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011

One of the most notoriously unlucky bands in metal, King’s X was never quite able to find the stardom their followers believed they deserved. A could-have-been breakthrough single in 1989, “Over My Head,” was inexplicably ignored by MTV more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

One of the best attributes of Classical music is how it can paint an aural picture of a time and place—more than mere travelogue—giving the listener a sense of what the composer experienced so long ago and far away. Two very divergent such ... more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Few pop-music terms inspire more eyes to roll than “supergroup.” Defined as a band whose lineup consists of members from other notable acts, the word itself seems to ooze contrivance and ego in a way that makes it challenging for the music ... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy more

May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s effects-laden shoegaze trio White, Wrench, Conservatory calls it a day following one last show tonight with their noise-rock friends IfIHadAHiFi and shoegazing peers Brief Candles. It’s a fitting date for a farwell: It was five more

Feb 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The exhibit, mountedon the second floor, displays Groom’s small-scale paintings and White Peonies in BlueVase ,Art more

Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

