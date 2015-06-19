Cafe Hollander On Downer
The Somehow Under-The-Radar Benno's
Benno's is a sleeper of a beer bar on Greenfield Ave. inWest Allis. If you're a beer lover, you may have heard of it or even beenthere, but I find most people aren't familiar with it, even though it's beenaround since 1980.The big draw is th.. more
Jun 19, 2015 2:49 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Bloody Mary Competition
The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation is hosting a Bloody Mary tasting and competition event this Sunday, March 22 at Turner Hall ballroom. The third annual Milwaukee’s Best Bloody will feature 16 bars competing for the title of Best Bloody, voted.. more
Mar 20, 2015 8:20 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
‘Refugee Families in Milwaukee’
Portraiture captures moments in time, immortalizing people, places and eras. Subjects may vanish instants after an image dries or a camera clicks, but the moment remains. Within this framework John Ruebartsch and Sally Kuzma present “Here, ... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts