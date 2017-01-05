RSS

Cafe Hollander

Lacey Muszynski shares the latest Milwaukee restaurant and beer fest news. more

Jan 5, 2017 3:45 PM Brew City Booze

On Sunday, Nov. 20, CaféHollander (2608 N. Downer Ave.) marked its 10th anniversary,reopening after a short break with a few changes. The original location forwhat has become a spreading chain of Hollanders, and the flagship for theLowl.. more

Nov 21, 2016 3:35 PM Around MKE

TheLowlands Group has announced that Cafe Hollander on Downer Avenue will beclosed for renovations starting Nov. 6. The upgrade marks the 10th anniversaryof the first Lowlands cafe, which have since expanded to six other locations.The r.. more

Nov 1, 2016 2:03 PM Around MKE

The LowlandsGroup announced that it will open its new Café Hollander location in Mequon at5900 W. Mequon Road on May 20. This will mark the seventh restaurant opened byLowlands Group since 2006. The grandopening weekend will include a t.. more

May 11, 2016 4:37 PM Around MKE

 Benno's is a sleeper of a beer bar on Greenfield Ave. inWest Allis. If you're a beer lover, you may have heard of it or even beenthere, but I find most people aren't familiar with it, even though it's beenaround since 1980.The big draw is th.. more

Jun 19, 2015 2:49 PM Brew City Booze

In Wisconsin, where each snap of severe weather is preceded by days of breathless doomsaying, there's something liberating about turning off the television, bundling up and just braving the elements—they're rarely as terrible as the bleakest forec.. more

Jan 6, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

Consider it an early Christmas for Milwaukee history buffs, sightseers, architecture geeks and plain-old voyeurs: Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend for another two-day look into the city's closed-off crevices. Introduced in 2011, the ev.. more

Sep 17, 2013 3:00 PM Around MKE

I imagine that Milwaukee\'s Group of the Altosnow just Altos, usuallyare a pretty satisfying band to direct a music video for. The post-rock ensemble\'s songs are so cinematic they already play like scores to particularly eventful films, so they l.. more

Mar 22, 2012 5:30 PM On Music

The Potawatomi Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theater is a good deal more intimate than the theaters John Legend typically plays, yet with its Las Vegas-style seating it was an oddly fitting venue for the singer. More so than most of his so... more

Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

What might happen if the fairy-tale kingdom’s most famous puppet turned boy, Pinocchio, didn’t quite measure up to the expectations of his father, Geppetto? In fact, what might happen if Geppetto tried to “return him” for being &ld more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Bassnectar is a collaborative project headed by San Francisco DJ Lorin Ashton, who fuses all forms of electronic music (with a particular emphasis on drum ’n’ bass and breakbeat) into one ever-changing wall of sound. Tonight Ashton brings more

Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Portraiture captures moments in time, immortalizing people, places and eras. Subjects may vanish instants after an image dries or a camera clicks, but the moment remains. Within this framework John Ruebartsch and Sally Kuzma present “Here, ... more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Milwaukee’s effects-laden shoegaze trio White, Wrench, Conservatory calls it a day following one last show tonight with their noise-rock friends IfIHadAHiFi and shoegazing peers Brief Candles. It’s a fitting date for a farwell: It was five more

Feb 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The exhibit, mountedon the second floor, displays Groom’s small-scale paintings and White Peonies in BlueVase ,Art more

Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Theold heart of Wauwatosa, also known as Tosa Village, continues to growas a dining destination. The main intersection, at State and Harwood,features a vintage Cream City brick building with a large n,Dining Out more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

My wrap up of 2009’s Lollapalooza festival is up. In a nutshell, I thought the  supporting headliners upstaged the curiously lackluster headliners, and that the festival had better luck with dance and electronic-leaning artists than it did alterna.. more

Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Jennifer Angus, an artist who encases rooms in hand printed wallpaper, showcases her chosen field of expertise⎯Design Studies. Otherwise engaged at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a professor, Angus enjoys every semester teaching studen.. more

Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

After a brief and subtle kreusening with a bottle of Old Style at the Comet Café over dinner with my wife, I was off to the Astor Theatre for my first of two shows this weekend: the RSVP production of Paul Weitz’s Show People. My strange mixture o.. more

Nov 8, 2008 5:00 AM Theater

TheDiablos Rojos Restaurant Group, which owns Trocadero and CafeHollander, opened two new venues this year. In addition to theBelgian-themed Fat Abbey, the group started Cafe Centraal (2306 S.Kinnicki,Dining Out more

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Fat Abbey, which opened at the end of May, is another bar/restaurant belonging to the Diablos Rojos Restaurant Group. Like its counterparts, Trocadero and Cafe Hollander, it has a European theme, amplifying the Belgian end of Cafe Hollander’s L... more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

