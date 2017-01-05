Cafe Hollander
January Restaurant and Beer Fest News
Lacey Muszynski shares the latest Milwaukee restaurant and beer fest news.
Jan 5, 2017 3:45 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
East Side Café Hollander Reopens
On Sunday, Nov. 20, CaféHollander (2608 N. Downer Ave.) marked its 10th anniversary,reopening after a short break with a few changes. The original location forwhat has become a spreading chain of Hollanders, and the flagship for theLowl..
Nov 21, 2016 3:35 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
Cafe Hollander Celebrates 10 Years with Renovation
TheLowlands Group has announced that Cafe Hollander on Downer Avenue will beclosed for renovations starting Nov. 6. The upgrade marks the 10th anniversaryof the first Lowlands cafe, which have since expanded to six other locations.The r..
Nov 1, 2016 2:03 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Café Hollander to Open Mequon Location in May
The LowlandsGroup announced that it will open its new Café Hollander location in Mequon at5900 W. Mequon Road on May 20. This will mark the seventh restaurant opened byLowlands Group since 2006. The grandopening weekend will include a t..
May 11, 2016 4:37 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Somehow Under-The-Radar Benno's
Benno's is a sleeper of a beer bar on Greenfield Ave. inWest Allis. If you're a beer lover, you may have heard of it or even beenthere, but I find most people aren't familiar with it, even though it's beenaround since 1980.The big draw is th..
Jun 19, 2015 2:49 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Lowlands Cafes Celebrate Severe Weather With a 50% Off Discount
In Wisconsin, where each snap of severe weather is preceded by days of breathless doomsaying, there's something liberating about turning off the television, bundling up and just braving the elements—they're rarely as terrible as the bleakest forec..
Jan 6, 2014 4:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Doors Open Milwaukee Offers a Peak Inside the City's Treasures
Consider it an early Christmas for Milwaukee history buffs, sightseers, architecture geeks and plain-old voyeurs: Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend for another two-day look into the city's closed-off crevices. Introduced in 2011, the ev..
Sep 17, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Watch The Gorgeous Video for Altos' "Sing (For Trouble)"
I imagine that Milwaukee\'s Group of the Altosnow just Altos, usuallyare a pretty satisfying band to direct a music video for. The post-rock ensemble\'s songs are so cinematic they already play like scores to particularly eventful films, so they l..
Mar 22, 2012 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
John Legend @ The Potawatomi Bingo Casino
The Potawatomi Bingo Casino's Northern Lights Theater is a good deal more intimate than the theaters John Legend typically plays, yet with its Las Vegas-style seating it was an oddly fitting venue for the singer. More so than most of his so...
Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
First Stage’s ‘Pinocchio’ Is a Holiday Delight
What might happen if the fairy-tale kingdom's most famous puppet turned boy, Pinocchio, didn't quite measure up to the expectations of his father, Geppetto? In fact, what might happen if Geppetto tried to "return him" for being &ld
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Bassnectar w Dark Party and Emancipator
Bassnectar is a collaborative project headed by San Francisco DJ Lorin Ashton, who fuses all forms of electronic music (with a particular emphasis on drum 'n' bass and breakbeat) into one ever-changing wall of sound. Tonight Ashton brings
Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Refugee Families in Milwaukee’
Portraiture captures moments in time, immortalizing people, places and eras. Subjects may vanish instants after an image dries or a camera clicks, but the moment remains. Within this framework John Ruebartsch and Sally Kuzma present "Here, ...
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
White, Wrench, Conservatory w/ IFIHadAHiFi and Brief Candles
Milwaukee's effects-laden shoegaze trio White, Wrench, Conservatory calls it a day following one last show tonight with their noise-rock friends IfIHadAHiFi and shoegazing peers Brief Candles. It's a fitting date for a farwell: It was five
Feb 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Charles Allis Presents Wisconsin Master Artist Emily Parker Groom
The exhibit, mountedon the second floor, displays Groom's small-scale paintings and White Peonies in BlueVase ,Art
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Cafe Hollander Finds Success in Wauwatosa
Theold heart of Wauwatosa, also known as Tosa Village, continues to growas a dining destination. The main intersection, at State and Harwood,features a vintage Cream City brick building with a large n,Dining Out
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 3 Comments
Lollapalooza 2009 Wrap-Up
My wrap up of 2009's Lollapalooza festival is up. In a nutshell, I thought the supporting headliners upstaged the curiously lackluster headliners, and that the festival had better luck with dance and electronic-leaning artists than it did alterna..
Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Interview: Jennifer Angus Designs Walls of Insects
Jennifer Angus, an artist who encases rooms in hand printed wallpaper, showcases her chosen field of expertise⎯Design Studies. Otherwise engaged at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a professor, Angus enjoys every semester teaching studen..
Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Lighly complex Comedy with RSVP
After a brief and subtle kreusening with a bottle of Old Style at the Comet Café over dinner with my wife, I was off to the Astor Theatre for my first of two shows this weekend: the RSVP production of Paul Weitz's Show People. My strange mixture o..
Nov 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Short Orders (Cafe Centraal)
TheDiablos Rojos Restaurant Group, which owns Trocadero and CafeHollander, opened two new venues this year. In addition to theBelgian-themed Fat Abbey, the group started Cafe Centraal (2306 S.Kinnicki,Dining Out
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Beers Aplenty
Fat Abbey, which opened at the end of May, is another bar/restaurant belonging to the Diablos Rojos Restaurant Group. Like its counterparts, Trocadero and Cafe Hollander, it has a European theme, amplifying the Belgian end of Cafe Hollander's L...
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview