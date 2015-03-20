Cafe Lulu
Jazz at 3041North
Smooth fusion jazz of international renown continues to maintain a local concert presence thanks to The Chocolate Bar Entertainment Group. The industrious promotion entity has scheduled two Sunday brunch events featuring pianists at Milwaukee’s “u.. more
Mar 20, 2015 7:50 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Milwaukee Ends the Taxicab Cap
Jul 22, 2014 4:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 3 Comments
Art While You Eat
When you think of displays of art, you might conjure up visions of chic Downtown galleries where paintings can sell for up to $10,000. However, that's not the only place you can find art on display in Milwaukee. There are several restaur... more
Jul 2, 2012 12:00 AM Steve Nodine Visual Arts 1 Comments
Cafe LuLu
The sandwich selection at this longtime Bay View favorite is eclectic and worldly. From the East, there's a Mediterranean steak pita, an Indian chicken pita and a falafel pita. From the South, there's a chipotle chicken pita, with black be... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
The Silly Season
All right, I’m game. I’m blaming my hangover on sunspots. Watch the video. Bring back the glaciers! There's a sweet spot for ya. more
Aug 20, 2010 9:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Global Union Asks for Support
Jul 28, 2010 7:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Wauwatosa’s Juniper 61 Continues to Delight
Lamb is the type of meat that typically should be cooked on the rare side. In fact, in most cases a well-done rack of lamb seems almost criminal. However, it is possible to cook it thoroughly and still have a good, tasty piece of lamb. This... more
Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Old Milwaukee
Manymajor cities have similar and often larger rockabilly scenes, butMilwaukee’s is uniquely centralized: Bay View is a self-containedrockabilly community. Venues like club garibaldi and Vnuk&rs,None more
Mar 6, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 11 Comments
Another Winner
Therestaurant is located in the space formerly occupied by Jake’ssteakhouse and the Persian restaurant Shiraz. The exterior remainsfamiliar, but the interior has been updated with a refreshing n,Dining Out more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Jan. 8 - Jan. 14
Shepherd-Express Cover Story ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
George Strait to Headline 2009 Summerfest Date
For most, the timing is more noteworthy than the announcement: Summerfest announced its first headlining act for 2009: George Strait, who will play the Marcus Amphitheater on Monday, June 29. The announcement of Summerfest's first 2009 act seems .. more
Dec 1, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Defending the Caveman
Sorry fans of the ABC sitcom “Cavemen,” the one-man show Defending the Caveman isn’t about those particular, Geico-promoting early humans, but rather about Mars/Venus observations on the differences between men and women. Like the ABC sitcom, tho... more
May 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee