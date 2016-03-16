RSS

Tre Rivali,the first Milwaukee restaurant from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, alongwith rooftop bar & lounge The Outsider, is set to open in June. ExecutiveChef Heather Terhune will be at the helm of the restaurant located at 200 NBroadw.. more

Mar 16, 2016 3:32 PM Around MKE

Fans of strong coffee and melted cheese rejoice! Fuel Café,a Milwaukee staple that opened on Center Street in 1993, recently announced a Walker’sPoint Fuel Café location to open in early summer 2016.The original owners of Fuel, Scott Jo.. more

Feb 26, 2016 5:00 PM Around MKE

Located in Menomonee Falls, UberDork Café (N89W16750 Appleton Ave.) opened its doors Oct. 30. Proprietor Natali Heussenvisioned an all ages creative center where people can work on craft projects,play games, and learn new skills. “Eat, game, pl.. more

Dec 9, 2014 3:19 PM Around MKE

Michael Allen, who hopes to open a vegetarian cafe at 2076 N. Commerce, hasbeen approved for a business loan for the project. Beerline Cafe will be a fastcasual restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a focus on sweetand savory cre.. more

Dec 3, 2014 5:32 PM Around MKE

Aug 2, 2013 2:45 PM On Music

The Milwaukee coffee scene was aflutter in 2010 when local AlterraCoffee Roasters struckup a deal with Mars Drinks, selling the brand for worldwide production intheir Flavia line. The arrangement, while publicized to an extent, stayedrelativel.. more

Jul 30, 2013 1:45 PM Around MKE

The precise definition of “doughnut” is a ring-shaped piece of baked sweet dough—yet the word, like so many others, has only expanded in scope. In Milwaukee, a doughnut doesn’t necessarily have a hole in the middle. It may, however more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

InWellness, a membership network of health-care clients and practitioners, including those from both traditional and alternative medicine fields, celebrates its launch with an afternoon of entertainment. Among the musicians and dancers more

Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Boulevard Theatre is the first to officially open its 2010-2011 season. This week, it opens its 25th anniversary season with Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction. Four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly emp.. more

Jul 29, 2010 11:43 PM Theater

Cuba remained a musical enigma for most Americans for decades until 1997, when guitarist Ry Cooder introduced the Buena Vista Social Club, a group of the island nation’s most influential performers who brought the sounds of Cuba to life for... more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

With a voice so reedy it makes Bob Dylan sound like Pavarotti by comparison, Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson finger-picked his way through his 2008 debut album as The Tallest Man on Earth, Shallow Grave, catching the ear of some more

May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  From Brewers.com: The Milwaukee Brewers will celebrate their 40th Anniversary season with numerous special events and promotions to mark the milestone.The Brewers will host four "Retro Weekends" during the 2010 season, designating one decade t.. more

Jan 20, 2010 4:51 PM More Sports

With a try-anythingmentality where electric guitars are often traded for ukuleles, The Ma Awakens ,Local Music more

Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Capitalizing on the success of the hit 2006 film adaptation, in November the 1981 Henry Krieger/Tom Eyen musical Dreamgirls, the story of a very Supremes-like 1960s girl group, launched its first national tour in almost 25 years. The film v... more

Jan 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Featuring a striking retro-modern environment of yellow-and-white printed drapes, silk-screen printed posters and clear bubble lights, The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a charming spot for a light meal,Dining Out more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

Witha charming garden and its proximity to the Miller brewery, HighlandPark Pies and Cafe (4110 W. Martin Drive) is an inviting summertimelocation. Then again, winter is a good time to visit as well. ,Dining Out more

Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

Look, I'm not cheering and/or excited when people get injured. But I'm also so close to my first baseball playoffs that I can taste it.Therefore, it's with a happy heart that I report that Mets infielder Damion Easley is out for at least a week wi.. more

Sep 22, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Whenyou're deciding where to eat, are you in the routine of choosing fromthe same five restaurants? Many of us are creatures of habit, relyingon the convenience and comfort of knowing what to expect. But whatabout adventurewhere does that fit... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Milwaukee has an adventurous new flavor for its palate: itsown underground restaurant. Th What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,A&E Feature more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature

All of this would be worth a look but not a second visit if the food didn’t taste go Bows Arrows ,Dining Out more

Jan 18, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

