Cage The Elephant Come Into Their Own
After two hit albums that were musical works-in-progress, the Kentucky-based band Cage The Elephant has hit its stride in recent years. The band’s produced a new album, Tell Me I’m Pretty, and will be performing at Milwaukee’s Eagle Ballroo... more
May 31, 2016 4:25 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Vonny Del Fresco Mellows Out on 'Daylight'
Up-and-coming Milwaukee rapper Vonny Del Fresco is putting the final touches on his debut album Memoirs , which should be out this spring. With so many young rappers in the city announcing themselves loudly right now, Del Fresco stands out by opti.. more
Mar 12, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cage the Elephant Conquer Expectations on “Melophobia
Cage the Elephant’s third album, Melophobia, may prove to be the alt-rock band’s definitive release. more
Nov 25, 2014 10:42 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Cage the Elephant and Alt-J to Headline Night One of 102.1's Big Snow Show
Milwaukee's alternative station FM 102.1 has announced the headliners for the first night of its ninth annual Big Snow Show Holiday concert: Cage the Elephant, Alt-J, Fitz and the Tantrums, Vance Joy and Meg Myers. Some of these acts are no strang.. more
Oct 6, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
The local modern-rock station FM 102.1 has some exciting acts for its annual holiday show. Headliners Cage the Elephant have been alt-radio staples since their breakout hit “Ain't No Rest for the Wicked,” from their 2008 self-titled debut more
Dec 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Cage the Elephant and Joy Formidable to Headline 102.1 Holiday Concert
Cage the Elephant, the Kentucky-based alt-radio mainstays who with their plucky 2011 album Thank You, Happy Birthday revealed themselves to be a much more talented and audacious band than their 2008 debut hinted, will headline FM 102.1\'s sixth a.. more
Oct 10, 2011 11:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cage the Elephant
Cage the Elephant took its name from the Hindu religion’s symbol of the elephant as goodness and positive energy. They liked the idea of being able to channel or “cage” that energy. It’s a mantra that has proven successful for this more
Jun 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cage The Elephant: Worse Than Asher Roth
While critics are reserving their heaviest fire for the mostly innocuous Asher Roth, a one-man Flobot with delussional Eminem aspirations, a much more obnoxious monster is gaining traction: Cage The Elephant. Through means I don't full.. more
Apr 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
