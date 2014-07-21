Cajun
Twin Brother Channel Otis Redding on "Way To Be"
In their brief time together, Twin Brother have emerged as one of Milwaukee's savviest folk-rock bands, crafting inventive songs that resist both the easy sad-sack tropes of many indie singer-songwriters and the false stomp-and-clap pomp of their .. more
Jul 21, 2014 8:49 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Things That Make Me Laugh
This guy's name and mustache_________In the newly remodeled Brewers store in left field you can buy jersey T-Shirts of most anyone on the Brewers roster.You'll notice Gallardo's are going like hot-cakes.But the one player who's sold out?That's rig.. more
Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Cedarburg is Cajun Country
Roux Brothers | Photo by Tate Bunker See also ,Dining Out more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 6 Comments