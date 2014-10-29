RSS

Calamari Sisters

Marti Gobel will direct and design costumes for In the Red and Brown Water, an upcoming collaboration between Marquette University Theatre and UPROOTED Theatre. “Nothing like this has been seen in Milwaukee,” says Gobel. “The play is gro... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:49 PM Theater

calamari_sisters.jpg.jpe

DanLavender, Jay Falzone and Stephen Smith have found that specific comic goldminethat is cultural humor. The same stage forces which find people seeminglyinexplicably drawn Catholics to singing nuns and various other types to nicheperformance.. more

Oct 29, 2014 7:55 AM Theater

blogimage10866.jpe

The well-attended Present Music (PM) concert last Saturday evening at Turner Hall was a trip to the Middle East, with music by an Israeli composer, an American composer with Turkish ties, and an American-Iraqi. If only peace talks were this... more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES