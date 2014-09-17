RSS
The Calamity Janes
Twin Brother’s Album of Acceptance
For more than half a decade, singer-guitarist Sean Raasch and drummer Tyler Nelson played together in Jackraasch, a local group that specialized in the kind of bread-and-butter, guitar-based indie-rock that, as their bad luck would have it,... more
Sep 17, 2014 12:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: July 31-August 6
Phox, Aretha Franklin, Peter Frampton and more! more
Jul 30, 2014 2:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Ugly Brothers’ Expansive Folk Grows Ever Prettier
With acts like Space Raft, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Holy Shit!, Mortgage Freeman and countless others of the ilk spread thick throughout the music scene, Milwaukee has no shortage of bands with random, lighthearted names with no rea... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:14 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
