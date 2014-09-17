RSS

The Calamity Janes

twinbro.jpg.jpe

For more than half a decade, singer-guitarist Sean Raasch and drummer Tyler Nelson played together in Jackraasch, a local group that specialized in the kind of bread-and-butter, guitar-based indie-rock that, as their bad luck would have it,... more

Sep 17, 2014 12:31 AM Local Music

phox.jpg.jpe

Phox, Aretha Franklin, Peter Frampton and more! more

Jul 30, 2014 2:30 AM This Week in Milwaukee

localmusic.jpg.jpe

With acts like Space Raft, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Holy Shit!, Mortgage Freeman and countless others of the ilk spread thick throughout the music scene, Milwaukee has no shortage of bands with random, lighthearted names with no rea... more

Sep 25, 2013 12:14 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES