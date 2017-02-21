RSS
Calderone Club
What's New in Milwaukee Dining and Drinking: February 2017
If you’re a beer lover, then February was your month. Three new breweries opened, along with the first VPN-certified pizzeria in Milwaukee. more
Feb 21, 2017 2:25 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Finding Authentic Pizza in Milwaukee
Alisa Malavenda, daughter of an Italian pizzaiolo living in New York City, surveys the Milwaukee area’s pizza offerings, especially the Napoletana varieties. more
Mar 11, 2015 12:28 AM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink 16 Comments
Luck Be A Lady At Auditions
TheSunset Playhouse will be staging a production of Guys & Dolls thiscoming October. The beloved musical will be directed by Michael Stoddard.Rehearsals start on Sept. 8 for a show that will open Oct. 23.Fromthe announcement: “ Pleaseshow up .. more
Jul 26, 2014 9:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
