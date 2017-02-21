Calderone Club

RSS

If you’re a beer lover, then February was your month. Three new breweries opened, along with the first VPN-certified pizzeria in Milwaukee. more

Feb 21, 2017 2:25 PM Dining Out

Alisa Malavenda, daughter of an Italian pizzaiolo living in New York City, surveys the Milwaukee area’s pizza offerings, especially the Napoletana varieties. more

Mar 11, 2015 12:28 AM Eat/Drink 16 Comments

TheSunset Playhouse will be staging a production of Guys & Dolls thiscoming October. The beloved musical will be directed by Michael Stoddard.Rehearsals start on Sept. 8 for a show that will open Oct. 23.Fromthe announcement: “ Pleaseshow up .. more

Jul 26, 2014 9:14 PM Theater

