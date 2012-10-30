RSS
Californication
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hall of Famers
The Red Hot Chili Peppers had major occasion to celebrate their history and accomplishments this spring, when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But from what drummer Chad Smith says, there isn’t... more
Oct 30, 2012 1:45 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Mia Doi Todd
December 06, 2007 Ifreports of a "folk music revival" are correct, Mia D BeadStyle ,CD Reviews more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Red Hot Chili Peppers' Signature CD?
That's like calling it David Duchovny's siganture show...The big news today: The Red Hot Chili Peppers are suing Showtime over the title of their David Duchovny series "Californication." The lawsuit alleges unfair competition, dilution of .. more
Nov 20, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
