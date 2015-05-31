RSS

Call Me Lightning W/ John The Sa

curtains_tonyawards.jpg.jpe

The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Theatre is, like so many other awards programs, a bloated canker on the otherwise beautiful face of respectable American art. Nevertheless, people like the Tony Awards. If local people want to celebrate.. more

May 31, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage17175.jpe

Since the release of their great 2010 album, <i>When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free</i>, a full-throttle rock opera in the grandiose spirit of The Who's classic... more

Dec 23, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11661.jpe

The Milwaukee trio Call Me Lightning is named for a Who song, and each year they’ve grown into that name. Their epic new album When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free is their most Who-esque yet, a righteous slab of pummeling more

Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES