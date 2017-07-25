RSS

Call Me Lightning

At this point in his career, genre-bending rapper Juiceboxxx is used to being misunderstood, even in his hometown of Milwaukee, and his latest album, Freaked Out American Loser, demonstrates that he still has plenty left to prove. more

Jul 25, 2017 3:31 PM Music Feature

In the 1920s, when “on the road" meant bumping along gravel turnpikes in most of the country, America was still a largely unknown land to most of its inhabitants. This was changing, not only because of asphalt highways and m.. more

May 16, 2017 4:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

For their sophomore LP “Rubicon,” Space Raft crafted an infectious album about sleepless nights and self-doubts. more

Apr 12, 2016 1:54 PM Music Feature

The Halal Guys, the first mainstream American Halal foodrestaurant chain, has announced the signing of a new franchise deal forterritories including Milwaukee and Madison.The new franchisee, Dustin LeFebvre, worked with Fransmart (Halal.. more

Mar 10, 2016 5:15 PM Around MKE

In a banner year for local music, these 15 albums absolutely blew us away. more

Dec 2, 2014 8:52 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

It's really rather impressive how swiftly Milwaukee act Space Raft has taken off, going from playing their first gigs around town to being easily one of the city’s most talked about bands in the spa,Album Reviews more

May 6, 2014 10:12 AM Album Reviews

There are few people as important to the health of Milwaukee’s vibrant music scene as Shane Hochstetler. For the past five years, Hochstetler’s Howl Street Recordings studio has recorded a wide assortment of artists, helping such acts as Ju... more

Apr 30, 2014 12:26 AM Music Feature

Call Me Lightning’s new album Human Hell arrived this weekend. That news comes as some relief to the band, since as of just last week, its release was uncertain. The independent Minneapolis label,Music Feature more

Mar 4, 2014 1:40 PM Music Feature

Call Me Lightning grabbed a lot of headlines when it was announced a few weeks back that the venerable, bruising Milwaukee band would finally be following up 2010’s much-loved When I’m Gone My Blood Will Be Free with a new full-length, Huma... more

Dec 24, 2013 10:15 AM Concert Reviews

It's been more than three years since the Milwaukee power trio released its great rock opus When I Am Gone My Blood Will Run Free , but a followup is on the horizon. Next year they'll release the new Human Hell , and this week they teased the firs.. more

Nov 26, 2013 3:40 PM On Music

Like most bands, Space Raft is the product of a score for a shelved low-budget horror movie, an insomnia-induced list of puns and members from some of the state’s renowned rock acts joining forces. more

Aug 12, 2013 7:22 PM Local Music

 The opening passage of The Rite of Spring ( LaSacre du Printemps ) suggests the parting of morning mist, revealing a clearingin some primeval forest. It’s a calm prelude to a stormy stretch of music, aballet that triggered the riot b.. more

May 12, 2013 12:33 PM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee's summer months bustle with so many festivals, block parties and concert series that it's impossible to catch every can't-miss event. It's an enchanting season but also profoundly maddening. With all that excitement packed into su... more

Feb 11, 2013 12:12 PM Concert Reviews

Underground rock bands have touched upon issues of violence, illness and death for ages, to the point of draining these topics of any real emotional force. Superficial discussions of the realities of life (or, in the worst of genres, an ou... more

Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

The familiar songbook of U2, as performed by the Midwest tribute band U2Zoo, will be juxtaposed against the beautiful background of the Floral Show Dome at the Mitchell Park Conservatory. The performance is part of the Domes... more

Dec 22, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Disappears work fast. Consisting of members from various other Chicago groups (most notably The Ponys), the band have been relentlessly active over the last two years and shows no signs of slowing down. Shortly after forming, the band put o... more

Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

Based on the wild art-punk of Call Me Lightning’s earliest releases, nobody could have predicted the mighty rock band the group would evolve into. The power-trio’s new album, When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free, is their best yet, a fierce... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

Leonard Maltin is a brand name—the genial face of film history. But as Leonard Maltin’s 2011 Movie Guide (Plume) shows once again, he doesn’t flinch from making hard assessments and taking to task movies for falling short.   Maltin’s annual.. more

Jul 17, 2010 2:02 PM I Hate Hollywood

Mar 3, 2010 7:12 PM Daily Dose

Dr. Dog, Crappy Dracula, Group of Altos, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Dark Star Orchestra, Plexi 3 more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

