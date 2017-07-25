Call Me Lightning
Juiceboxxx Deserves to Be Taken Seriously
At this point in his career, genre-bending rapper Juiceboxxx is used to being misunderstood, even in his hometown of Milwaukee, and his latest album, Freaked Out American Loser, demonstrates that he still has plenty left to prove. more
Jul 25, 2017 3:31 PM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
‘American Epic’ on PBS, in Writing and on Record
In the 1920s, when “on the road" meant bumping along gravel turnpikes in most of the country, America was still a largely unknown land to most of its inhabitants. This was changing, not only because of asphalt highways and m.. more
May 16, 2017 4:17 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Space Raft Get Existential on ‘Rubicon’
For their sophomore LP “Rubicon,” Space Raft crafted an infectious album about sleepless nights and self-doubts. more
Apr 12, 2016 1:54 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Halal Guys Sign Franchisee For Wisconsin
The Halal Guys, the first mainstream American Halal foodrestaurant chain, has announced the signing of a new franchise deal forterritories including Milwaukee and Madison.The new franchisee, Dustin LeFebvre, worked with Fransmart (Halal.. more
Mar 10, 2016 5:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2014
In a banner year for local music, these 15 albums absolutely blew us away. more
Dec 2, 2014 8:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
Album Review: Space Raft - "Space Raft"
It's really rather impressive how swiftly Milwaukee act Space Raft has taken off, going from playing their first gigs around town to being easily one of the city’s most talked about bands in the spa,Album Reviews more
May 6, 2014 10:12 AM Thomas Michalski Album Reviews
A New Home for Howl Street, Bay View’s Busiest Recording Studio
There are few people as important to the health of Milwaukee’s vibrant music scene as Shane Hochstetler. For the past five years, Hochstetler’s Howl Street Recordings studio has recorded a wide assortment of artists, helping such acts as Ju... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:26 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Call Me Lightning's Long Road to 'Human Hell'
Call Me Lightning’s new album Human Hell arrived this weekend. That news comes as some relief to the band, since as of just last week, its release was uncertain. The independent Minneapolis label,Music Feature more
Mar 4, 2014 1:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Call Me Lightning w/ Liquor Store and Canadian Rifle @ Cactus Club
Call Me Lightning grabbed a lot of headlines when it was announced a few weeks back that the venerable, bruising Milwaukee band would finally be following up 2010’s much-loved When I’m Gone My Blood Will Be Free with a new full-length, Huma... more
Dec 24, 2013 10:15 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The New Call Me Lightning Song is Demanding That You Stream it This Instant
It's been more than three years since the Milwaukee power trio released its great rock opus When I Am Gone My Blood Will Run Free , but a followup is on the horizon. Next year they'll release the new Human Hell , and this week they teased the firs.. more
Nov 26, 2013 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Space Raft’s Science Fiction Madness
Like most bands, Space Raft is the product of a score for a shelved low-budget horror movie, an insomnia-induced list of puns and members from some of the state’s renowned rock acts joining forces. more
Aug 12, 2013 7:22 PM Tyler Maas Local Music
Rite of Spring
The opening passage of The Rite of Spring ( LaSacre du Printemps ) suggests the parting of morning mist, revealing a clearingin some primeval forest. It’s a calm prelude to a stormy stretch of music, aballet that triggered the riot b.. more
May 12, 2013 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mitten Fest @ Burnhearts
Milwaukee's summer months bustle with so many festivals, block parties and concert series that it's impossible to catch every can't-miss event. It's an enchanting season but also profoundly maddening. With all that excitement packed into su... more
Feb 11, 2013 12:12 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Zebras' Bleak State of the World
Underground rock bands have touched upon issues of violence, illness and death for ages, to the point of draining these topics of any real emotional force. Superficial discussions of the realities of life (or, in the worst of genres, an ou... more
Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee
The familiar songbook of U2, as performed by the Midwest tribute band U2Zoo, will be juxtaposed against the beautiful background of the Floral Show Dome at the Mitchell Park Conservatory. The performance is part of the Domes... more
Dec 22, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Disappears Add Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley, Press Forward
Disappears work fast. Consisting of members from various other Chicago groups (most notably The Ponys), the band have been relentlessly active over the last two years and shows no signs of slowing down. Shortly after forming, the band put o... more
Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Call Me Lightning
Based on the wild art-punk of Call Me Lightning’s earliest releases, nobody could have predicted the mighty rock band the group would evolve into. The power-trio’s new album, When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free, is their best yet, a fierce... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Maltin on the Movies
Leonard Maltin is a brand name—the genial face of film history. But as Leonard Maltin’s 2011 Movie Guide (Plume) shows once again, he doesn’t flinch from making hard assessments and taking to task movies for falling short. Maltin’s annual.. more
Jul 17, 2010 2:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
More Fallout from the Bad County Budget
Mar 3, 2010 7:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
This Week in Milwaukee
Dr. Dog, Crappy Dracula, Group of Altos, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Dark Star Orchestra, Plexi 3 more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee