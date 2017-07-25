RSS

Calliope

vinx.jpg.jpe

It's easy to imagine why Vic Buell of Calliope may want to start a side project. Calliope's signature brand of heady, circus-ring psych-rock is so unmistakable that it doesn't always leave a lot of room for moonlighting—anything that band performs.. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:27 PM On Music

twim_vandoliers_(bycamerongott).jpg.jpe

Two huge casts of Milwaukee musicians come together to pay tribute to John Lennon and Bob Dylan at some of this week’s many fundraisers for great causes. more

May 23, 2017 2:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

localmusic_ylla_photobyvictorbuell.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s YLLA strike a middle ground between the jazz-drenched slash and burn of June of 44 and the heavy fusion of The Mars Volta. more

May 12, 2015 8:41 PM Local Music

musicgateway_thecavewives.jpg.jpe

Photo by Rachel Buth

The Cavewives’ debut album is proudly indebted to The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Beach Boys and Pink Floyd. more

Mar 3, 2015 7:35 PM Music Feature

localmusic_deltaroutine_byrickyhartle.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Ricky Hartle

The Delta Routine’s latest album, You and Your Lion, is the band’s first with Semi-Twang’s Mike Hoffman as a member of the band. more

Feb 10, 2015 5:47 PM Local Music

journey.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s seminal outdoor music series often reaches beyond the bounds of the city to bring in nationally touring acts, and this week’s installment features the New more

Aug 27, 2014 3:51 PM This Week in Milwaukee

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

For the last few years, many of the city's most exciting folk, punk and indie rock artists have been operating under the umbrella of the Breadking Collective, a low-key network of bands who share shows, resources, members and occasionally living s.. more

Jul 31, 2014 4:15 PM On Music

phox.jpg.jpe

Phox, Aretha Franklin, Peter Frampton and more! more

Jul 30, 2014 2:30 AM This Week in Milwaukee

mishmash fest.jpg.jpe

Riverwest’s Art Bar is expanding the entertainment offerings at its annualMishmash Fest this year. In addition to the continuously impressive lineup oflocal music, the festival is including a talent competition for the first time.Taking place o.. more

Jul 15, 2014 10:00 AM Around MKE

localmusic.jpg.jpe

While it’s only been a year since they released their debut album, Milwaukee’s Calliope are not sitting idly on that momentum. Instead, they’re releasing a new EP called Orbis, a collection of rock songs that seemingly tosses off the traini... more

Jun 4, 2014 12:30 AM Local Music

calliope casino.jpg.jpe

For most bands, the organ is usually an accent instrument, something used to lend a little bit of color to otherwise guitar-dominated songs, but Milwaukee's Calliope made organs the marquee attraction of their 2013 self-titled debut, a kicking psy.. more

Apr 23, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

twim.jpg.jpe

Nathaniel Rateliff, Keith Sweat, Schoolboy Q and more. more

Apr 16, 2014 1:50 AM This Week in Milwaukee

east side music tour.jpg.jpe

The East Side Music Tour returned for a second year on Saturday, cramming more than 80 bands into 30 venues around Brady Street. It was a snowy, sometimes hectic scene, with a lot of confusion as f,Concert Reviews more

Mar 3, 2014 11:42 AM Concert Reviews

musicgateway.jpg.jpe

This article is about a band that does not exist. Last month Loup released their posthumous, self-titled debut album on Bandcamp through Milwaukee’s Breadking Collective. According to frontman Brandon Miller, the functionally disbanded grou... more

Dec 30, 2013 12:24 AM Music Feature

localmusic.jpg.jpe

It’s no secret that the instruments a band uses help determine its sonic direction and can make a song work. In the case of Milwaukee band Calliope, one instrument—an organ—not only pumped energy into the songs of their more

Mar 26, 2013 10:53 PM Local Music

blogimage13751.jpe

The three candidates vying for Branch 18 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court faced off last Thursday at a forum sponsored by the Milwaukee Bar Association. The seat, currently held by former Democratic legislator Pedro Colón, is being cha... more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage10221.jpe

One cast performs two one-act musicals in Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine . The show opens as a celebration of classic Hollywood musicals, then gives way to a second act inspired by Anton... more

Mar 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES