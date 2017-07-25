Calliope
Calliope's Vic Buell Launches a Trippy New Band, Vinz Clortho
It's easy to imagine why Vic Buell of Calliope may want to start a side project. Calliope's signature brand of heady, circus-ring psych-rock is so unmistakable that it doesn't always leave a lot of room for moonlighting—anything that band performs.. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:27 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
YLLA Bend Jazz on Their Mathy Self-Titled Album
Milwaukee’s YLLA strike a middle ground between the jazz-drenched slash and burn of June of 44 and the heavy fusion of The Mars Volta. more
May 12, 2015 8:41 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Cavewives Embrace Classic-Rock Tradition in an Indie World
The Cavewives’ debut album is proudly indebted to The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Beach Boys and Pink Floyd. more
Mar 3, 2015 7:35 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Delta Routine Put the Pieces Together
The Delta Routine’s latest album, You and Your Lion, is the band’s first with Semi-Twang’s Mike Hoffman as a member of the band. more
Feb 10, 2015 5:47 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Breadking Collective and Breadfest 2014
For the last few years, many of the city's most exciting folk, punk and indie rock artists have been operating under the umbrella of the Breadking Collective, a low-key network of bands who share shows, resources, members and occasionally living s.. more
Jul 31, 2014 4:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
MishMash Fest's Riverwest Has Talent Competition Will Showcase “Dark Performing Arts
Riverwest’s Art Bar is expanding the entertainment offerings at its annualMishmash Fest this year. In addition to the continuously impressive lineup oflocal music, the festival is including a talent competition for the first time.Taking place o.. more
Jul 15, 2014 10:00 AM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
Calliope Finds a More Focused Groove on ‘Orbis’
While it’s only been a year since they released their debut album, Milwaukee’s Calliope are not sitting idly on that momentum. Instead, they’re releasing a new EP called Orbis, a collection of rock songs that seemingly tosses off the traini... more
Jun 4, 2014 12:30 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
Calliope Set a June 6 Album Release, Hit the "Casino"
For most bands, the organ is usually an accent instrument, something used to lend a little bit of color to otherwise guitar-dominated songs, but Milwaukee's Calliope made organs the marquee attraction of their 2013 self-titled debut, a kicking psy.. more
Apr 23, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Recap: A Night at Brady Street’s 2014 East Side Music Tour
The East Side Music Tour returned for a second year on Saturday, cramming more than 80 bands into 30 venues around Brady Street. It was a snowy, sometimes hectic scene, with a lot of confusion as f,Concert Reviews more
Mar 3, 2014 11:42 AM Dan Oberbruner Concert Reviews
Loup Leaves Behind an Intriguingly Imperfect Posthumous Debut
This article is about a band that does not exist. Last month Loup released their posthumous, self-titled debut album on Bandcamp through Milwaukee’s Breadking Collective. According to frontman Brandon Miller, the functionally disbanded grou... more
Dec 30, 2013 12:24 AM Dan Oberbruner Music Feature
Calliope’s Retro-Groove Circus
It’s no secret that the instruments a band uses help determine its sonic direction and can make a song work. In the case of Milwaukee band Calliope, one instrument—an organ—not only pumped energy into the songs of their more
Mar 26, 2013 10:53 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
How Tough on Crime Should a Judge Be?
The three candidates vying for Branch 18 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court faced off last Thursday at a forum sponsored by the Milwaukee Bar Association. The seat, currently held by former Democratic legislator Pedro Colón, is being cha... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine
One cast performs two one-act musicals in Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine . The show opens as a celebration of classic Hollywood musicals, then gives way to a second act inspired by Anton... more
Mar 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee