Calvary Presbyterian Church
Solitary Confinement Drama on Tour
Visitors to the prison at Alcatraz are shown a lot of old cells. Somewhere along the line in the prison tour, visitors are shown what solitary confinement was like. In the pre-recorded tour audio, a former inmate talks of being locked in sol.. more
Apr 9, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Raising Funds with Jesus Christ and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Jesus Christ Superstar is coming to the big red church just down the street from the central library on Wisconsin Avenue. The popular concert version of the classic Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Weber will resonate through the church once more as In.. more
Mar 7, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ono Kine Grindz Brings a Taste of Hawaii to Tosa
In the late-19th and early-20th centuries, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Filipino and Portuguese immigrants arrived in Hawaii to toil on the islands’ sugar cane and pineapple plantations. When they rested in the fields, the workers shared thei... more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 3 Comments
Alterra Coffee Roasters
Beyond serving us some of the world’s best coffee beans and tea leaves, as well as some of the tastiest locally sourced food in the city, the owners of Alterra have given Milwaukee and surrounding suburbs a comfortable haven, a place where ... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010