Camarones A La Diabla

diningout.jpg.jpe

Nestled in the Burnham Park neighborhood on Milwaukee’s South Side, El Senorial continues to attract and retain a loyal customer following by providing the genuine tradición and buen sabor (good flavor) it promises more

Sep 11, 2014 6:04 PM Dining Preview

lindo.jpg.jpe

Imagination and innovation will always be celebrated in the restaurant business. But just as creativity should be encouraged in hopes of breaking new culinary ground, traditional outlooks must also continue to ensure the consistent creation... more

Jul 29, 2014 11:51 PM Dining Preview

jaliscos mexican restaurant milwaukee.jpg.jpe

For many, it may have been a while since their last visit to Jalisco Mexican Restaurant on North Avenue. Jalisco has been an East Side institution for more than 20 years, yet since they opened, much has changed more

Nov 27, 2013 12:20 AM Dining Preview

