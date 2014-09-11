Camarones A La Diabla
El Senorial Serves Mexican Tradition (with a Side of Surprise)
Nestled in the Burnham Park neighborhood on Milwaukee’s South Side, El Senorial continues to attract and retain a loyal customer following by providing the genuine tradición and buen sabor (good flavor) it promises more
Sep 11, 2014 6:04 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Cielito Lindo’s Mexican Tradition
Imagination and innovation will always be celebrated in the restaurant business. But just as creativity should be encouraged in hopes of breaking new culinary ground, traditional outlooks must also continue to ensure the consistent creation... more
Jul 29, 2014 11:51 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
What’s New at Jalisco?
For many, it may have been a while since their last visit to Jalisco Mexican Restaurant on North Avenue. Jalisco has been an East Side institution for more than 20 years, yet since they opened, much has changed more
Nov 27, 2013 12:20 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview