Cambridge Woods
Stream Bordercholly's Lo-Fi "Cambridge Woods" EP
Earlier this summer Liam Murphy's singer-songwriter project Bordercholly released "Cambridge Woods," a wistful slice of cabin fever that Murphy recorded while waiting out Milwaukee's frigid winter. Now he's released the rest of the songs he record.. more
Jul 9, 2014 3:54 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hear Bordercholly's Pretty Tribute to Milwaukee's Cambridge Woods Neighborhood
Like many of us, Liam Murphy wasfeeling pretty beat down this winter. Murphy had just relocated to Milwaukeefrom Binghamton, N.Y., with his wife last fall to study anthropology at UWM,and the weather did everything in its power to make them reg.. more
Jun 17, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Meat Puppets w/ The Etiquette
With more than a little help from fervent supporter Kurt Cobain, ’80s underground rock luminaries Meat Puppets scored a major label deal and eventually a minor alternative hit (“Backwater”) in the early ’90s. These days, though, th more
Apr 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee River
A Gift from the Past What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,None more
May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Around MKE 2 Comments