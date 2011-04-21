They Came From Underground Movie
Up From the Underground
The '80s were a special time when alternative music was really alternative. A quirky documentary of that often quirky era, They Came From Underground, excerpts band concerts and interviews from a Kansas City cable show called "Joy Farm" produce.. more
Apr 21, 2011 12:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
They Came from Underground
Milwaukee filmmaker and musician Mark G.E. went to Kansas City for graduate school in the mid-‘80s and launched a mostly-music TV show in the early years of cable, “Joy Farm.” bounced between Milwaukee and Kansas City during the ‘80s. The program.. more
Nov 13, 2010 6:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Noises Off
In 1970, British playwright Michael Frayn was watching a production of a farce he had written about a dinner party in which two actors played all the roles. He was watching from the wings. Realizing that the comedy was funnier from this per... more
Jun 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Greening Your Sex Life
You probably recycle. Perhaps you've started to carpool, bike, walk or take the bus more f Want Laura to answer your questions in SEXpress? Send them to ,SEXPress more
Apr 9, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress