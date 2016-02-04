Cameone
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Danny Arcane, Ralphael, Reggie Bonds, Dahm
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. Danny Arcane - "Mi Mynd".. more
Feb 4, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Milwaukee Rapper Sean Smart's Debut Mixtape
Sean Smart isn’t for everyone. The burgeoning Milwaukee MC raps in a coarse, serpentine slither, with the sleazy bravado of a young Yelawolf (minus the air of trailer park that Yelawolf carries). If there are two kinds of rappers, ones that care a.. more
Nov 30, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Justin Townes Earle
Justin Townes Earle’s down-home blend of Americana so perfectly marries that genre’s most crucial aspects—indie singer-songwriter sensibilities, shitkicker stomp, rustic twang, Springsteen-esque blue-collar empathy—that his latest more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Brewers vs. the Reds
Baseball season is winding to a close, at least for Brewers fans. The team plays its last home game of the season Sunday, so tonight’s game against the Cincinnati Reds is one of your final chances to catch them this year. more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee