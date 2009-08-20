RSS

Camera Obscura

blogimage4176.jpe

The girl-group-worshiping Glasgow indie-pop ensemble Camera Obscura, one of the few contemporary bands that actually fits the oft-abused "melodramatic popular song" descriptor on MySpace, will perform at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. .. more

Aug 20, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3003.jpe

Tracyanne Campbell's small, melancholy vocals are so dwarfed by the bright, '60s-fixated orchestral arrangements on Camera Obscura's records that it's easy to underestimate her role in the band. In concert, though, she's the clear leader of the gr.. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2853.jpe

Teasing their upcoming SXSW showcase show, 4AD is giving away free downloads of a mini, five-song compilation, featuring new or recent songs from five of the label's acts: M. Ward, St. Vincent, Anni Rossi and Camera Obscura, who contribute the sho.. more

Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4176.jpe

Few toss-off projects ever sounded as good as Golden Smog, a side band started by Minneapo Stay Golden ,CD Reviews more

Oct 20, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage3003.jpe

Hopefully Milwaukeeans will be able to make this city a healthier, more prosperous one by www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Expresso more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

blogimage2853.jpe

Who better to headline Friday night of Bastille Days, Milwaukee’s annual four-day, French-culture celebration, than Paul Cebar, the man who, with his Milwaukeeans, made danceable, New Orleans-styled R&B a staple of our city’s music scene? Tonight... more

Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES