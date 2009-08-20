Camera Obscura
Camera Obscura to Play Turner Hall Ballroom Nov. 28
The girl-group-worshiping Glasgow indie-pop ensemble Camera Obscura, one of the few contemporary bands that actually fits the oft-abused "melodramatic popular song" descriptor on MySpace, will perform at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. .. more
Aug 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Camera Obscura's Unsmiling Leader
Tracyanne Campbell's small, melancholy vocals are so dwarfed by the bright, '60s-fixated orchestral arrangements on Camera Obscura's records that it's easy to underestimate her role in the band. In concert, though, she's the clear leader of the gr.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
4AD Gives Away Mini SXSW Compilation
Teasing their upcoming SXSW showcase show, 4AD is giving away free downloads of a mini, five-song compilation, featuring new or recent songs from five of the label's acts: M. Ward, St. Vincent, Anni Rossi and Camera Obscura, who contribute the sho.. more
Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Golden Smog
Few toss-off projects ever sounded as good as Golden Smog, a side band started by Minneapo Stay Golden ,CD Reviews more
Oct 20, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Issue of the Week: Paid Sick Days
Hopefully Milwaukeeans will be able to make this city a healthier, more prosperous one by www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Expresso more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Paul Cebar and Tomorrow Sound
Who better to headline Friday night of Bastille Days, Milwaukee’s annual four-day, French-culture celebration, than Paul Cebar, the man who, with his Milwaukeeans, made danceable, New Orleans-styled R&B a staple of our city’s music scene? Tonight... more
Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee