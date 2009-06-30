Cameron
Congrats to Mike Cameron
For having SportsCenter's top play of June. The list included a double eagle in golf, the great comeback by Texas in the CWS, LSU's Mikey Mahtook's diving catch in the CWS, Lucas Glover's birdie on 18 to win the US Open and the diving, last second.. more
Jun 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers pick up Mike Cameron's option
I, for one, would have been shocked had we not done so, but the longer it went on, the more everyone began to question whether we would. It's now official. Tom H has a bunch of quotes from Melvin and Cameron, so I'm giving you the whole thing:Brew.. more
Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
CC rumblings
Via Brew Crew Ball: C.C. Sabathia Rumors: Monday By Tim Dierkes [October 27, 2008 at 8:22am CST] David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a C.C. Sabathia rumor: The figure I’m hearing that Milwaukee might offer C.C. $100.. more
Oct 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Gone, Gone, Gone
Fresh from their 2008 Minnesota Fringe Festival success, the Milwaukee dance duo Monica Ro Gone, Gone, Gone ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Defense wins (and loses) championships
Once again, lack of offense and shoddy defense were the Brewers downfall last night. Yovani Gallardo struggled in the 3rd inning, but the Brewers had 3 differnt opportunities to secure the third out and failed to do so. Once he got out of that.. more
Oct 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
FRENCH RESTAURANT
Coquette Cafe 316 N. Milwaukee St. 291-2655 Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
Breaking the Oil Habit, One Car at a Time
“I WISH EVERY CAR COULD BE LIKE THIS!” Seven-year-old Annie Rhoads was mesmeri Who Killed the Electric Car? ,Cover Story more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE