Camp Bar
Ten Unique Old Fashioneds
The Shepherd’s Fall Drink Guide 2017 shares 10 of our favorite establishments for finding one of Wisconsin’s favorite drinks, the old fashioned, in forms both traditional and modern. Featured establishments are: Boone & Crockett, Camp Bar, ... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:09 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Patios Built for Summer Drinking
The Shepherd Express Patio Guide 2017 more
May 30, 2017 1:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Head to These Bars for Halloween
TheBrick Pub and Grill DJ Jeremy hosts starting at 9:30pm after the Badgers game. more
Oct 27, 2016 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Brew City Booze
Head to These Bars for Halloween
Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best spots to enjoy costume contests, drink specials, dance parties and more this Halloween in Milwaukee. more
Oct 27, 2016 10:29 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Reinventing Shorewood
Camp Bar owners Paul and Natalia Hackbarth say they modeled the bar after their cabin in northern Wisconsin. To judge by the looks of the establishment, it must be quite a cabin. For all its taxidermied animal heads, antle more
Mar 5, 2013 10:41 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Boris and Doris On the Town
Sneak Peek: B&D were happily treated to a sneak preview of the new comedic film Role Play, which will premiere at the Milwaukee Art Museum on Jan. 19 and 20. Made on a microbudget, using local actors such as comedians more
Jan 10, 2013 1:18 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Holiday Wizardry in Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’
Michael Pink’s imagining of The Nutcracker was lovingly presented by the Milwaukee Ballet and its Orchestra under Pasquale Laurino on opening night. The dancers will trade major roles during the run, which ends Dec. 26, appearing in differe... more
Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music