Campaign Coordination
Leaked John Doe Documents Shed Light on Scott Walker’s ‘Karl Rove’
Last week, in more than a thousand pages of leaked documents from The Guardian U.S., we got a fuller picture of Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign operations and what prosecutors called a “criminal scheme” meant to circumvent the state’s campa... more
Sep 20, 2016 4:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
The Corrupt State Supreme Court Majority Fires John Doe Prosecutor
Not content to merely kill off the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s potentially criminal connections to special interest groups, last week the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to twist the knife th... more
Dec 8, 2015 9:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 13 Comments
Latest John Doe Court Hearing Dispels Right-Wing Myths
Last Tuesday, a three-judge panel at the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago heard arguments about whether a federal judge in Milwaukee properly shut down the more
Sep 17, 2014 1:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 21 Comments
Today’s John Doe Oral Arguments
I’m not in Chicagotoday for the oral arguments in the John Doe investigation into Scott Walker’scoordination with conservative political groups, primarily the Wisconsin Clubfor Growth. But the informationthat’s already coming out is fascinat.. more
Sep 9, 2014 4:10 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
The Buying of Walker’s Wisconsin
Recently unsealed John Doe court documents shed light on what prosecutors call a “criminal scheme” in which Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and allied dark-money more
Jul 2, 2014 2:14 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 18 Comments
Bradley Foundation Bankrolled Groups Pushing Back on Scott Walker’s John Doe Criminal Probe
The campaign against Wisconsin’s John Doe criminal probe is being led by groups bankrolled in part by the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, which has $600 more
Jun 25, 2014 1:20 AM Brendan Fischer News Features 3 Comments
Making the Invisible Visible: Essays by the Fellows of the International Leadership Forum (Greenway Communications), edited by Richard Farson
Predicting the future through rational analysis of the present has not been a fruitful science. Most futurists have usually been wrong. In Making the Invisible Visible, editor Richard Farson blames the failure on lack of true understanding ... more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books