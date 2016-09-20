Campaign Coordination

RSS

dailydose_scottwalker.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Megan McCormick / via Wikimedia Commons

Last week, in more than a thousand pages of leaked documents from The Guardian U.S., we got a fuller picture of Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign operations and what prosecutors called a “criminal scheme” meant to circumvent the state’s campa... more

Sep 20, 2016 4:15 PM News Features 14 Comments

news_johndoe.jpg.jpe

Not content to merely kill off the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s potentially criminal connections to special interest groups, last week the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to twist the knife th... more

Dec 8, 2015 9:25 PM News Features 13 Comments

walker.jpg.jpe

Last Tuesday, a three-judge panel at the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago heard arguments about whether a federal judge in Milwaukee properly shut down the more

Sep 17, 2014 1:58 AM News Features 21 Comments

aleqm5g8vplp7-gusduqxboku11nl-af0q-615x345.jpg.jpe

I’m not in Chicagotoday for the oral arguments in the John Doe investigation into Scott Walker’scoordination with conservative political groups, primarily the Wisconsin Clubfor Growth. But the informationthat’s already coming out is fascinat.. more

Sep 9, 2014 4:10 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

Recently unsealed John Doe court documents shed light on what prosecutors call a “criminal scheme” in which Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and allied dark-money more

Jul 2, 2014 2:14 AM Expresso 18 Comments

money_rect.jpg.jpe

The campaign against Wisconsin’s John Doe criminal probe is being led by groups bankrolled in part by the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, which has $600 more

Jun 25, 2014 1:20 AM News Features 3 Comments

blogimage10652.jpe

