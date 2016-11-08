Campaign Finance
Wisconsin’s Election Laws: What Needs to Change
No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
U.S. Supreme Court Should Have Taken Walker’s John Doe Case
The U.S. Supreme Court missed a major opportunity to clean up our elections system—and the judiciary—when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision shutting down the long-running John Doe investigation into Gov... more
Oct 4, 2016 3:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Leaked John Doe Documents Shed Light on Scott Walker’s ‘Karl Rove’
Last week, in more than a thousand pages of leaked documents from The Guardian U.S., we got a fuller picture of Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign operations and what prosecutors called a “criminal scheme” meant to circumvent the state’s campa... more
Sep 20, 2016 4:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
The Dastardly Crime Republicans Want Investigated
The financial corruption of Gov. Scott Walker’s office, the State Legislature and the Wisconsin Supreme Court are clearly outlined in the documents The Guardian published. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm Speaks Out
Milwaukee County, John Chisholm, district attorney, John Doe, Lincoln Hills, Verona Swanigan, criminal justice, mental health, car jackings, campaign finance, domestic violence, Sojourner Truth, Dallas shooting, racial disparities, crime, W... more
Jul 19, 2016 4:30 PM Louis Fortis News Features 2 Comments
Death of GAB Raises Questions about Clean Government
“This truly is a sad day for Wisconsin,” Assembly Minority Leader Barca said on the Government Accountability Board’s last day of existence. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Federal Judge Tosses John Doe Warrant Complaint Case
Federal Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed Cindy Archer’s suit alleging that DA John Chisholm and his investigators violated her rights by searching her home to seize evidence of corruption in Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office. more
Jun 7, 2016 4:10 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
The Road to Reclaiming Our Democracy May Be in Sight
here is one issue that seems to unite us and that is the desire to take our democracy back from the big money people and special interests who exist on both sides of the political divide. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 4 Comments
The U.S. Supreme Court vs. Wisconsin
If Republicans get away with preventing law enforcement from prosecuting corruption in political campaigns, it would be their crowning achievement in a long series of increasingly brazen actions ushering in unlimited government corruption. more
Dec 22, 2015 8:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 27 Comments
Appeal to Save the John Doe Moves Forward
It seems that the years-long John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s alleged “criminal scheme” committed with right-wing special interest groups may not be dead after all. more
Dec 22, 2015 8:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
The Corrupt State Supreme Court Majority Fires John Doe Prosecutor
Not content to merely kill off the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s potentially criminal connections to special interest groups, last week the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to twist the knife th... more
Dec 8, 2015 9:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 13 Comments
A Conservative Case for Campaign Finance Reform
John Pudner, executive director of Take Back Our Republic, offers a compelling case for campaign finance reform from a politically conservative perspective. For Pudner, disclosure is key. more
Nov 24, 2015 7:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
The Purchase of the Wisconsin Legislature Is Complete
Thanks to the bills rushed through the Wisconsin Legislature, not only will corrupt candidates and elected officials be able to put their votes and their careers up for sale without fear of getting caught, but the changes are coming just a ... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 23 Comments
Wisconsin's Legislature: The Best That Money Can Buy?
In the middle of the night, during a quickly called extraordinary session of the state Legislature, Republican senators passed sweeping changes to the state’s clean elections laws. When they thought no one would be paying attention, from 7:... more
Nov 11, 2015 10:05 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Scott Walker’s State Campaign Has a National Focus
Gov. Scott Walker’s state campaign committee took in a huge haul this year—$5.9 million, a massive sum for a politician who isn’t up for re-election until 2018. more
Jul 28, 2015 9:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 3 Comments
Supreme Court Shuts Down Walker’s John Doe Investigation—For Now
It was almost inevitable that the Wisconsin Supreme Court would rule in favor of Gov. Scott Walker and his campaign allies and shut down the John Doe investigation into their potential crimes. more
Jul 21, 2015 10:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
The John Doe Investigation Is Dead. Or Is It?
As everyone predicted, the four members of the WisconsinSupreme Court who benefited from $8 million in campaign spending by specialinterest groups ruled in favor of those same special interests groups and shutdown the John Doe investigation int.. more
Jul 16, 2015 8:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 2 Comments
New Details about Scott Walker’s John Doe Investigation Emerge in Censored Court Documents
In heavily redacted documents released by the state Supreme Court last week, new details emerged about the John Doe investigation into the coordination between Gov. Scott Walker and allied conservative groups during the 2011-2012 recalls. B... more
May 19, 2015 11:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Supreme Court Gives Scott Walker’s John Doe Cases the Silent Treatment
The state Supreme Court has canceled oral arguments in the John Doe case involving Gov. Scott Walker and his allied special interest groups, Wisconsin Club for Growth and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. Critics say the decision isn’t ... more
Apr 21, 2015 9:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 18 Comments
Scott Walker’s Up to His Old Campaign Tricks Again
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s Our American Revival is a 527 organization that can take in unlimited funds from individuals, PACs and corporations while he’s not officially a candidate for president and afterwards. But American Democracy Le... more
Feb 24, 2015 10:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 5 Comments