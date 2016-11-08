RSS

Campaign Finance

issues_votersuppression.jpg.jpe

No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:36 PM Expresso 3 Comments

The U.S. Supreme Court missed a major opportunity to clean up our elections system—and the judiciary—when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision shutting down the long-running John Doe investigation into Gov... more

Oct 4, 2016 3:08 PM Expresso 9 Comments

dailydose_scottwalker.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Megan McCormick / via Wikimedia Commons

Last week, in more than a thousand pages of leaked documents from The Guardian U.S., we got a fuller picture of Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign operations and what prosecutors called a “criminal scheme” meant to circumvent the state’s campa... more

Sep 20, 2016 4:15 PM News Features 14 Comments

newsjohndoe.jpg.jpe

The financial corruption of Gov. Scott Walker’s office, the State Legislature and the Wisconsin Supreme Court are clearly outlined in the documents The Guardian published. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:59 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

cover_0721.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County, John Chisholm, district attorney, John Doe, Lincoln Hills, Verona Swanigan, criminal justice, mental health, car jackings, campaign finance, domestic violence, Sojourner Truth, Dallas shooting, racial disparities, crime, W... more

Jul 19, 2016 4:30 PM News Features 2 Comments

madison-capital-217921_406x226.jpg.jpe

“This truly is a sad day for Wisconsin,” Assembly Minority Leader Barca said on the Government Accountability Board’s last day of existence. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:31 PM News Features 7 Comments

o-scott-walker-2016-facebook.jpg.jpe

Federal Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed Cindy Archer’s suit alleging that DA John Chisholm and his investigators violated her rights by searching her home to seize evidence of corruption in Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office. more

Jun 7, 2016 4:10 PM News Features 3 Comments

american-flag-hd-wallaper-background.jpg.jpe

here is one issue that seems to unite us and that is the desire to take our democracy back from the big money people and special interests who exist on both sides of the political divide. more

Apr 19, 2016 3:37 PM News 4 Comments

takingliberties_michaelleland_flickrcc.jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Land, Flickr CC

If Republicans get away with preventing law enforcement from prosecuting corruption in political campaigns, it would be their crowning achievement in a long series of increasingly brazen actions ushering in unlimited government corruption. more

Dec 22, 2015 8:32 PM Taking Liberties 27 Comments

newsjohndoe.jpg.jpe

It seems that the years-long John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s alleged “criminal scheme” committed with right-wing special interest groups may not be dead after all. more

Dec 22, 2015 8:23 PM News Features 4 Comments

news_johndoe.jpg.jpe

Not content to merely kill off the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s potentially criminal connections to special interest groups, last week the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to twist the knife th... more

Dec 8, 2015 9:25 PM News Features 13 Comments

hundred-dollar-bills_main_0.jpg.jpe

John Pudner, executive director of Take Back Our Republic, offers a compelling case for campaign finance reform from a politically conservative perspective. For Pudner, disclosure is key. more

Nov 24, 2015 7:36 PM News Features 3 Comments

o-governor-scott-walker-facebook.jpg.jpe

Thanks to the bills rushed through the Wisconsin Legislature, not only will corrupt candidates and elected officials be able to put their votes and their careers up for sale without fear of getting caught, but the changes are coming just a ... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:14 PM Expresso 23 Comments

5521316239_685c2ec2d8_b.jpg.jpe

In the middle of the night, during a quickly called extraordinary session of the state Legislature, Republican senators passed sweeping changes to the state’s clean elections laws. When they thought no one would be paying attention, from 7:... more

Nov 11, 2015 10:05 AM News Features 4 Comments

news walker iprimages flickr cc.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker’s state campaign committee took in a huge haul this year—$5.9 million, a massive sum for a politician who isn’t up for re-election until 2018. more

Jul 28, 2015 9:49 PM Expresso 3 Comments

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

It was almost inevitable that the Wisconsin Supreme Court would rule in favor of Gov. Scott Walker and his campaign allies and shut down the John Doe investigation into their potential crimes. more

Jul 21, 2015 10:05 PM News Features 3 Comments

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

As everyone predicted, the four members of the WisconsinSupreme Court who benefited from $8 million in campaign spending by specialinterest groups ruled in favor of those same special interests groups and shutdown the John Doe investigation int.. more

Jul 16, 2015 8:42 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

gt_scott_walker_630x420_120518.jpg.jpe

In heavily redacted documents released by the state Supreme Court last week, new details emerged about the John Doe investigation into the coordination between Gov. Scott Walker and allied conservative groups during the 2011-2012 recalls. B... more

May 19, 2015 11:00 PM News Features 8 Comments

news_johndoe.jpg.jpe

The state Supreme Court has canceled oral arguments in the John Doe case involving Gov. Scott Walker and his allied special interest groups, Wisconsin Club for Growth and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. Critics say the decision isn’t ... more

Apr 21, 2015 9:13 PM News Features 18 Comments

news_walker_gettyimages.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s Our American Revival is a 527 organization that can take in unlimited funds from individuals, PACs and corporations while he’s not officially a candidate for president and afterwards. But American Democracy Le... more

Feb 24, 2015 10:24 PM Expresso 5 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES