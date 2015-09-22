RSS

On The Campaign Trail

takingliberties.jpg.jpe

Moments after I turned in my column Monday boldly declaring Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s presidential candidacy was dead as a doornail, The New York Times sent out the first story breaking the news that Walker was pulling out of the race. more

Sep 22, 2015 11:45 PM Expresso 21 Comments

o-governor-scott-walker-facebook.jpg.jpe

No one familiar with Gov. Scott Walker should be surprised that as his Republican presidential campaign has gone into a free fall Walker is resorting to ugly racial tactics on his way down. more

Sep 8, 2015 3:38 PM Expresso 26 Comments

issue.jpg.jpe

Scott Walker, health care reform, ACA, Obamacare, Marquette Law School poll, Citizen Action of Wisconsin more

Aug 25, 2015 9:06 PM Expresso 30 Comments

taking liberties trump.jpg.jpe

Only in today’s Republican Party would an openly offensive candidate like Donald Trump be described as “a breath of fresh air.” more

Aug 4, 2015 8:22 PM Expresso 22 Comments

scottwalkerannouncement-913x512.jpg.jpe

Remember when governors became serious presidential contenders based on their records of success? more

Jul 14, 2015 10:11 PM Expresso 22 Comments

o-scott-walker-2016-facebook.jpg.jpe

The reaction to recent events tells a lot about an all-but-declared presidential candidate like Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who is not widely known but suddenly finds himself thrust into the national spotlight. more

Jun 30, 2015 10:05 PM Expresso 16 Comments

thinkstockphotos-dv1453015.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

On top of massive funding cuts and threats to the University of Wisconsin’s mission, Republican lawmakers are finding another way to attack the state’s higher education system: by weakening tenure for faculty. Republicans like Assembly Spea... more

Jun 9, 2015 9:35 PM Expresso 10 Comments

issue_scottwalker_wedc.jpg.jpe

Over the weekend, the Wisconsin State Journal reported a bombshell: WEDC gave a $500,000 unsecured loan to a high-dollar Walker donor’s company after that company couldn’t secure a loan elsewhere. Not surprisingly, the company defaulted on ... more

May 19, 2015 10:51 PM Expresso 30 Comments

scott-walker.jpg.jpe

Republican Gov. Scott Walker continues traveling the world at Wisconsin’s expense in an attempt to build fake foreign policy credentials for his unannounced but ridiculously obvious presidential campaign. As Walker left for his latest taxpa... more

Apr 15, 2015 12:21 AM Expresso 11 Comments

issue_scottwalkerandmiddleclass.jpg.jpe

On Sunday the Journal Sentinel ran an article about Scott Walker being perhaps the only average middle-class guy running for the Republican nomination. The other contenders either inherited money or made real money on their own in the priva... more

Apr 7, 2015 9:50 PM Expresso 4 Comments

110221_scott_walker_deal_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, unofficially a candidate for the Republican nomination for president, promised that he would sign a ban on abortions after 20 weeks if the GOP-dominated Legislature passed one and that he supports one at the fed... more

Mar 10, 2015 10:46 PM Expresso 33 Comments

takingliberties_scottwalkerassenatorjosephmccarthy.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s recent statements on the campaign trail show that he is becoming as dangerous as former Sen. Joseph McCarthy, who destroyed lives by smearing them for their political beliefs. Walker recently compared peaceful ... more

Mar 4, 2015 1:29 AM Expresso 41 Comments

news_walker_gettyimages.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s Our American Revival is a 527 organization that can take in unlimited funds from individuals, PACs and corporations while he’s not officially a candidate for president and afterwards. But American Democracy Le... more

Feb 24, 2015 10:24 PM Expresso 5 Comments

takinglib_2016election.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s four-day fake trade mission to England was certainly a pointless waste of state money that was never really intended to do much of anything to expand Wisconsin business. As for the trip’s real purpose, a shallo... more

Feb 17, 2015 10:18 PM Expresso 29 Comments

scott-walker.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin Republicans are attacking the state Government Accountability Board (GAB) because the GOP is not interested in clean elections. The Republican Party does not want the nonpartisan GAB to be involved in the John Doe investigation or... more

Dec 16, 2014 9:10 PM Expresso 22 Comments

239746_5_.jpg.jpe

How times have changed.As a lightning-rod governor facing a recall in 2012, Gov. Scott Walker raised more

Sep 2, 2014 8:53 PM Expresso 7 Comments

money_rect.jpg.jpe

The latest campaign finance filings show that Gov. Scott Walker took in $9.5 million this year, with 120 donors giving the maximum to him under the law, $10,000 more

Aug 12, 2014 5:28 PM Expresso 6 Comments

120530_scott_walker_605_ap.jpg.jpe

Republican Gov. Scott Walker is known as a formidable campaign fundraiser. But a recent report by the watchdog group One Wisconsin Now (OWN) is raising questions about who, exactly, is more

Jul 30, 2014 1:04 AM Expresso 13 Comments

wisconsin-governor-scott-walker.jpg.jpe

Scott Walker billedtaxpayers $221,046 for use of the state plane in the first six months of thisyear, according to records I’ve obtained through an open records request. That’s up from$133,044 he spent in the final six months of 2013 and $160.. more

Jul 14, 2014 6:54 PM Expresso 13 Comments

email2.jpg.jpe

Reporters have just started digging through the 27,000 pages of documents released in the long-running John Doe investigation that yielded six convictions of Gov. Scott Walker’s county more

Feb 26, 2014 2:14 AM Expresso

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES