Camper Van Beethoven
Auditions for Divorce
On Tuesday March 10th, from 6pm – 9:30pm, Acacia Theatre Company will be holding auditions for The Great Divorce. The Acacia Theatre Company will be staging a production of a play based on the C.S. Lewis novel of the same name. Something of a more.. more
Feb 28, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Camper van Beethoven
It’stime to say it: Camper van Beethoven was one of the great bands of the ’9 PopularSongs ,CD Reviews more
Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
More Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners
With its crunchy alt-rock guitars and its “leave me alone and let me get stoned” mentality, Cracker’s best-known hit, “Low,” is pure ’90s, but the rest of the band’s catalogue doesn’t date so easily. Like frontman David Lowery’s other band, Campe... more
Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee