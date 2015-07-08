RSS

Camping

timber tote photo one.jpg.jpe

It'sa log, it's a portable fire, it's: TimberTote! I like to share the love for alocal business when I can. Here is one that you may not have heard of yet – butthat you could certainly appreciate on one of your nature outings. Thisingenious li.. more

Jul 8, 2015 2:34 PM Off the Beaten Path

offthebeatenpath-01.jpg.jpe

The Life of Riley is a little slice ofheaven on earth. You are immediately welcomed by down-to-earth couple Mike andJean Murphy, who have owned the property for twenty-some years. There is afridge full of goodies to greet you, including local h.. more

May 11, 2015 10:00 PM Off the Beaten Path

Apr 24, 2015 5:30 PM Around MKE

blogimage19300.jpe

A summer trip to northern Wisconsin is a rich tradition for many, including author Marnie Mamminga, who recounts childhood visits up north in Return to Wake Robin: One Cabin in the... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage11824.jpe

It comes as no surprise that this English alt-rock outfit was discovered by Simon Williams, who also found Coldplay—a band that Keane frontman Tim Rice-Oxley was once asked to join. After years in the London pub circuit, Keane’s 2004 debut.... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11608.jpe

Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” more

Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11550.jpe

When it began, Early Music Now concentrated on presenting concerts in Milwaukee by leading performers of the pre-Baroque music of Western Europe—a field of forgotten music that won many new adherents after the 1960s. In more recent years, t... more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES