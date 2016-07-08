RSS

We Can Do Anything

femmes1.jpg.jpg.jpe

Photos: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Juggling old and new songs, the Violent Femmes’ Summerfest set was a mixed bag in the best possible sense. more

Jul 8, 2016 9:26 AM Concert Reviews

femmes.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Herman Asph

The Violent Femmes are preparing to release their first album of new material in more than 15 years, We Can Do Anything , and today we get to hear our first taste of it. NPR Music has premiered a track from the record, "Memory," and it's as concis.. more

Jan 13, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage12404.jpe

Over the past several years, Dean Jensen gathered important artworks from six internationally renowned painters with ties to Wisconsin. The result is “Wisconsin Moderns,” a museum-quality exhibition at the Dean Jensen Gallery featuring the ... more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES