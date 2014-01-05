RSS

Can She Do It

miller-lite-1975-can-shot.jpg.jpe

Miller has never met a container it couldn't fiddle with—the brewery's recent experiments have included such unloved innovations as the vortex bottle and the can you stab with a key and nothing happens—but this winter the company finally stumbled .. more

Jan 5, 2014 11:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage5601.jpe

There’s no mistaking Lah-Kid’s voice. The Milwaukee rapper rhymes in a phlegmy, amphibious croak that breaks and changes pitches at random. “Growing up I could tell my voice was always going to sound different,” Lah-Kid recalls. “I sound.. more

Jul 16, 2010 4:55 PM On Music

blogimage9837.jpe

Appleton singer-songwriter Cory Chisel teamed up with Brendan Benson and other members of The Raconteurs to record his latest album, Death Won’t Send a Letter, with Benson co-writing the album’s first single, “Born Again.” The adde more

Feb 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Ray LaMontange will be performing at the Riverside Theater on Tuesday, April 21 at8pm. Ray will be bringing Jessica Lea Mayfield as a special guest. The StreetTeamers will be there before the sh,Promotions more

Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES