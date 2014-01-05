Can She Do It
The New Throwback Miller Lite Can Will Make You Want To Drink Miller Lite From a Can
Miller has never met a container it couldn't fiddle with—the brewery's recent experiments have included such unloved innovations as the vortex bottle and the can you stab with a key and nothing happens—but this winter the company finally stumbled .. more
Jan 5, 2014 11:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Milwaukee Rapper Lah-Kid Dreams of Lamborghinis
There’s no mistaking Lah-Kid’s voice. The Milwaukee rapper rhymes in a phlegmy, amphibious croak that breaks and changes pitches at random. “Growing up I could tell my voice was always going to sound different,” Lah-Kid recalls. “I sound.. more
Jul 16, 2010 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cory Chisel w/ Dawes and Jason Boesel
Appleton singer-songwriter Cory Chisel teamed up with Brendan Benson and other members of The Raconteurs to record his latest album, Death Won’t Send a Letter, with Benson co-writing the album’s first single, “Born Again.” The adde more
Feb 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Ray LaMontange (4/21)
Ray LaMontange will be performing at the Riverside Theater on Tuesday, April 21 at8pm. Ray will be bringing Jessica Lea Mayfield as a special guest. The StreetTeamers will be there before the sh,Promotions more
Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions 1 Comments