RSS

Canada

smithprohibition.jpg.jpe

It was a freezing late October night in 1923 in Milwaukee,with a steady breeze blowing the frigid air above Lake Michigan across theharbor and towards the mainland. Hidden in the darkness, just inside thebreakwater wall, was a pair of U... more

May 22, 2017 2:55 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

momentum.jpg.jpe

On his newest album, Momentum, Shirantha Beddage, one of Canada’s rising young jazz talents, leads a rhythmically agile combo across a set of eight original compositions. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:23 PM Album Reviews

musicgateway_newpornagraphers.jpg.jpe

A LexisNexis search shows that, over their 15 year run, English-speaking newspapers have called The New Pornographers a supergroup at least 770 times. That doesn’t include much of the music press—like Rolling more

Nov 12, 2014 11:52 AM Music Feature

film.jpg.jpe

No contemporary Hollywood director is bolder than Ang Lee—at least in the realm of trying new things. With Life of Pi, Yann Martel’s novel about an Indian boy shipwrecked on a lifeboat with a wild tiger is rendered in dazzling 3D. The boy, ... more

Dec 17, 2012 5:06 PM Film Reviews

mahogany-frog-senna.jpg.jpe

When a band calls itself Mahogany Frog, you expect an element of eclectic playfulness to its music. And these Canadians deliver, with a challenging yet fun genre-bending instrumental tour de force. Drawing inspiration... more

Oct 9, 2012 12:51 PM Album Reviews

argo.jpg.jpe

The mob that gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Teheran, Iran, to demand the extradition of the Shah, who had fled to America for cancer treatment as his regime crumbled, burned flags and effigies and punched... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:07 PM Film Reviews

blogimage19514.jpe

From Bob and Doug to John Candy, Kids in the Hall and Mike Myers, Americans have long had... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage18754.jpe

Film, movie, review, Milwaukee, Canada, Oscar, nomination, Monsieur Lazhar, Alice, Simon, Philippe Falardeau, play, Evelyne de la Cheneliere, French, subtitles... more

May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Brewers GM Doug Melvin was named today as one this year's class to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.The other memebers of the class are Rusty Staub, Rheal Cornier and the 2011 Team Canada Senior National Team.The ceremony will .. more

Feb 7, 2012 4:58 PM More Sports

blogimage13655.jpe

Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures more

Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6302.jpe

Jan 20, 2011 1:00 PM On Music

blogimage7915.jpe

%uFFFD Thursday, Sept. 10%uFFFD Jazz in the Park w/ Chicago Afrobeat Project @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage3829.jpe

After an unusual quiet period, R. Kelly returned this week with The Demo Tape, a new DJ Drama mix loaded with interpolations of recent singles like Kanye West's "Love Lockdown," Keri Hilson's "Turning Me on," Soulja Boy's "Turn My Swag On," T. Pai.. more

Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The Walker Brothers were, briefly, England’s newest hit makers in the ‘60s, arousing A Hard Day’s Night mania across the British Isles. But they weren’t brothers, none was born with the name Walker and, despite their convincing Englishness, they .. more

Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6302.jpe

This featured Charles Allis Art Museum exhibit presents Natalie Settles' meditative graphite and watercolor artwork, which shifts in style between 19th-century designs and the sparseness of modern art. Settles hails from Madison but exhibit... more

Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In this, the penultimate part in the interview with Matt Kemple, the local theatre professional talks about his move to Milwaukee, quitting his day job after three days and some of the groups he’s been involved with. Much like the local music scen.. more

Jan 21, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage3828.jpe

Kanye West cemented his star-making reputation when he produced Common’s 2005 hit Be Be ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3829.jpe

One of the most popular of the jam scene’s barefooted, genre-hoppin’ bros, Keller Williams has, after years of being dubbed a one-man band, made the leap to touring with an actual band. Since la,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2465.jpe

About a year ago, on one of those television panel shows where weall pretend to know everything, I was railing about theshortsightedness of the U.S. auto industry in cranking out huge SUVsthat could be seen from space at a time of rising gas pric... more

Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES