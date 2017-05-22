Canada
Lake Michigan Beer Runners: A Prohibition Story
It was a freezing late October night in 1923 in Milwaukee,with a steady breeze blowing the frigid air above Lake Michigan across theharbor and towards the mainland. Hidden in the darkness, just inside thebreakwater wall, was a pair of U... more
May 22, 2017 2:55 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Shirantha Beddage: Momentum
On his newest album, Momentum, Shirantha Beddage, one of Canada’s rising young jazz talents, leads a rhythmically agile combo across a set of eight original compositions. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:23 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Resolved: The New Pornographers Are Not an Indie Supergroup
A LexisNexis search shows that, over their 15 year run, English-speaking newspapers have called The New Pornographers a supergroup at least 770 times. That doesn’t include much of the music press—like Rolling more
Nov 12, 2014 11:52 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Life of Pi
No contemporary Hollywood director is bolder than Ang Lee—at least in the realm of trying new things. With Life of Pi, Yann Martel’s novel about an Indian boy shipwrecked on a lifeboat with a wild tiger is rendered in dazzling 3D. The boy, ... more
Dec 17, 2012 5:06 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Mahogany Frog
When a band calls itself Mahogany Frog, you expect an element of eclectic playfulness to its music. And these Canadians deliver, with a challenging yet fun genre-bending instrumental tour de force. Drawing inspiration... more
Oct 9, 2012 12:51 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Argo
The mob that gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Teheran, Iran, to demand the extradition of the Shah, who had fled to America for cancer treatment as his regime crumbled, burned flags and effigies and punched... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:07 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
After a Shake-up, Barenaked Ladies Redefine Themselves
From Bob and Doug to John Candy, Kids in the Hall and Mike Myers, Americans have long had... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
Monsieur Lazhar
Film, movie, review, Milwaukee, Canada, Oscar, nomination, Monsieur Lazhar, Alice, Simon, Philippe Falardeau, play, Evelyne de la Cheneliere, French, subtitles... more
May 22, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Doug Melvin to be inducted into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame
Brewers GM Doug Melvin was named today as one this year's class to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.The other memebers of the class are Rusty Staub, Rheal Cornier and the 2011 Team Canada Senior National Team.The ceremony will .. more
Feb 7, 2012 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Pixies Bring Their Audio-Visual "Doolittle" Tour to The Rave
Jan 20, 2011 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
September 10 - September 16
%uFFFD Thursday, Sept. 10%uFFFD Jazz in the Park w/ Chicago Afrobeat Project @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Problem with R. Kelly
After an unusual quiet period, R. Kelly returned this week with The Demo Tape, a new DJ Drama mix loaded with interpolations of recent singles like Kanye West's "Love Lockdown," Keri Hilson's "Turning Me on," Soulja Boy's "Turn My Swag On," T. Pai.. more
Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Scott Walker’s Mysterious Genius
The Walker Brothers were, briefly, England’s newest hit makers in the ‘60s, arousing A Hard Day’s Night mania across the British Isles. But they weren’t brothers, none was born with the name Walker and, despite their convincing Englishness, they .. more
Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Natural Motif: New Drawings by Natalie Settles
This featured Charles Allis Art Museum exhibit presents Natalie Settles' meditative graphite and watercolor artwork, which shifts in style between 19th-century designs and the sparseness of modern art. Settles hails from Madison but exhibit... more
Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Quitting the Day Job after Three Days: More With Matt Kemple
In this, the penultimate part in the interview with Matt Kemple, the local theatre professional talks about his move to Milwaukee, quitting his day job after three days and some of the groups he’s been involved with. Much like the local music scen.. more
Jan 21, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Common / N.E.R.D
Kanye West cemented his star-making reputation when he produced Common’s 2005 hit Be Be ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Keller Williams
One of the most popular of the jam scene’s barefooted, genre-hoppin’ bros, Keller Williams has, after years of being dubbed a one-man band, made the leap to touring with an actual band. Since la,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Where the Dinosaurs Roam
About a year ago, on one of those television panel shows where weall pretend to know everything, I was railing about theshortsightedness of the U.S. auto industry in cranking out huge SUVsthat could be seen from space at a time of rising gas pric... more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments