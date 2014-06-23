Canceled
Rockesha Was Truly Wisconsin's Worst Music Festival
Jun 23, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Rambling Thoughts on 'Oleanna,' the Alchemist's Canceled David Mamet Production
Jun 21, 2014 9:09 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Week on The Disclaimer: Why Bands Cancel Shows and Why MSO Loses Money
On this week's Disclaimer grab bag, WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I tackle a quartet of unrelated topics. In the wake of a number of high-profile show cancellations, we open the show by responding to an infuriati.. more
Oct 10, 2013 7:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
618 Live Cancels Chief Keef's Ironically Billed "Stop the Violence" Performance
Following the rapper's latest arrest earlier this week on marijuana charges in Atlanta and questions about the appropriateness of booking a gun-loving rapper with known gang affiliations at a "Stop The Violence" event, 618 Live has canceled Chief .. more
May 24, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Gucci Mane's Concert Thursday Has Been Canceled Because He's in Jail
Recording at an almost impossible pace, Gucci Mane reinvented himself in 2009 as the ultimate mixtape rapper, releasing more than a half dozen mixtapes that year, including several essential ones that made a case for him as one of the most inventi.. more
Apr 2, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sunday's Trey Songz/Miguel Show Has Been Canceled
R&B singer Miguel put out one of the most exciting soul albums of the year with his Kaleidoscope Dream , but Milwaukee will have to wait at least a while longer to see him live: His planned concert with Trey Songz and Elle Varner at the Milwaukee .. more
Nov 26, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Citing Sheduling Conflicts, Daughtry... well, you know how this ends
Realizing he really should have checked his calendar before committing to play the BMO Harris Pavilion, and promising that he usually doesn\'t do this but he totally forgot he had prior obligations, Daughtry has canceled his upcoming Aug. 6 show i.. more
Aug 2, 2012 7:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
That Bradley Center Van Halen Show Just Isn't Going to Happen
Shortly after the BMO Harris Bradley Center <a href=\"/blog-8253-van-halen-will-play-the-bradley-center-on-sept-25.html\">announced</a> last month that Van Halen would play the venue in September, the group announced that it was postponing its ent.. more
Jun 29, 2012 8:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summerfest Swap: Brooks & Dunn Out; Lynyrd Skynyrd In
Country duo Brooks & Dunn has canceled their June 29 performance at the Marcus Amphitheater after a doctor put singer Ronnie Dunn on vocal rest, sidelining their tour for three weeks. Tickets purchased over the phone or through Ticketmaster.com w.. more
Jun 23, 2010 1:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Master Artists at Haggerty Museum
The Raphael portrait recently brought to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) focuses attention on the High Renaissance period of the early 16th century, a time often overlooked in contemporary art traditions. The Haggerty Museum of Art at Marque... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Shearwater w/ Wye Oak @ Mad Planet
Wye Oak’s 2009 album The Knot is caked with textural detail, a homespun tapestry pat The Knot ,Concert Reviews more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Threyda: T-Shirts as Art
Whystart a T-shirt company? I worked as a graphic designerbut wanted to start somet Whystart a T-shirt company? ,Off the Cuff more
Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff 2 Comments
A Christmas Carol
For over three decades, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s extravagantly staged production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s produc,Today more
Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Plaid Tidings
The singing quartet in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s Plaid Tidings won’t let the fact that they were killed in a car crash in the 1960s stop them from putting on the TV Christmas special they’ve always dreamed of. Getting past the ,Today more
Dec 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best Place to Open a Checking Account
M&I Bank Multiple locations 1-888-464-5463 Runners-up:UW Cre,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Robbie Hartman Best of Milwaukee 2009 2 Comments
Happy Now?
British playwright Lucinda Coxon’s comedy, Happy Now?, which opened in a small studio space on the other side of the Atlantic just last year, focuses a sharp satirical perspective on the challenges of surviving the modern, middle-class life... more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Playwright Sarah Moon’s Appalachian Inspiration
Howdid you realize you wanted to write and act? I started writing poetryin adolescence Howdid you realize you wanted to write and act? ,Off the Cuff more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Terez Rosenblum Off the Cuff 3 Comments
Poi Dog Pondering
At a time when most bands are recording digitally, Poi Dog Pondering is moving in the oppo 7 ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Shelby Lynn Canceled
Sorry, Shelby Lynn fans: Lynn canceled her planned concert tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom. So far no make-up date has been scheduled.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee