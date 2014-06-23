RSS

Canceled

Jun 23, 2014 2:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

Jun 21, 2014 9:09 AM Theater

On this week's Disclaimer grab bag, WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I tackle a quartet of unrelated topics. In the wake of a number of high-profile show cancellations, we open the show by responding to an infuriati.. more

Oct 10, 2013 7:20 PM On Music

Following the rapper's latest arrest earlier this week on marijuana charges in Atlanta and questions about the appropriateness of booking a gun-loving rapper with known gang affiliations at a "Stop The Violence" event, 618 Live has canceled Chief .. more

May 24, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

Recording at an almost impossible pace, Gucci Mane reinvented himself in 2009 as the ultimate mixtape rapper, releasing more than a half dozen mixtapes that year, including several essential ones that made a case for him as one of the most inventi.. more

Apr 2, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

R&B singer Miguel put out one of the most exciting soul albums of the year with his Kaleidoscope Dream , but Milwaukee will have to wait at least a while longer to see him live: His planned concert with Trey Songz and Elle Varner at the Milwaukee .. more

Nov 26, 2012 3:00 PM On Music

Realizing he really should have checked his calendar before committing to play the BMO Harris Pavilion, and promising that he usually doesn\'t do this but he totally forgot he had prior obligations, Daughtry has canceled his upcoming Aug. 6 show i.. more

Aug 2, 2012 7:44 PM On Music

Shortly after the BMO Harris Bradley Center <a href=\"/blog-8253-van-halen-will-play-the-bradley-center-on-sept-25.html\">announced</a> last month that Van Halen would play the venue in September, the group announced that it was postponing its ent.. more

Jun 29, 2012 8:23 PM On Music

Country duo Brooks & Dunn has canceled their June 29 performance at the Marcus Amphitheater after a doctor put singer Ronnie Dunn on vocal rest, sidelining their tour for three weeks. Tickets purchased over the phone or through Ticketmaster.com w.. more

Jun 23, 2010 1:46 PM On Music

The Raphael portrait recently brought to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) focuses attention on the High Renaissance period of the early 16th century, a time often overlooked in contemporary art traditions. The Haggerty Museum of Art at Marque... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Wye Oak’s 2009 album The Knot is caked with textural detail, a homespun tapestry pat The Knot ,Concert Reviews more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Whystart a T-shirt company? I worked as a graphic designerbut wanted to start somet Whystart a T-shirt company? ,Off the Cuff more

Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 2 Comments

For over three decades, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s extravagantly staged production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s produc,Today more

Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The singing quartet in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s Plaid Tidings won’t let the fact that they were killed in a car crash in the 1960s stop them from putting on the TV Christmas special they’ve always dreamed of. Getting past the ,Today more

Dec 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

M&I Bank Multiple locations 1-888-464-5463 Runners-up:UW Cre,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009 2 Comments

British playwright Lucinda Coxon’s comedy, Happy Now?, which opened in a small studio space on the other side of the Atlantic just last year, focuses a sharp satirical perspective on the challenges of surviving the modern, middle-class life... more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Howdid you realize you wanted to write and act? I started writing poetryin adolescence Howdid you realize you wanted to write and act? ,Off the Cuff more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 3 Comments

At a time when most bands are recording digitally, Poi Dog Pondering is moving in the oppo 7 ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sorry, Shelby Lynn fans: Lynn canceled her planned concert tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom. So far no make-up date has been scheduled.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

