Cancer

Feb 27, 2017 3:22 PM Video Games are Dumb

Hip-Hop Hates is a series of benefit concerts featuring local hip-hop artists performing to raise funds for socialcauses such as MS, breast cancer, HIV and illiteracy.The fifth and possibly final Hip-Hop Hates eventis coming to .. more

Apr 27, 2016 5:24 PM Around MKE

Notaro’s quiet, unassuming style has earned her a devoted following, which came out in full force for Thursday night’s show at the Turner Hall Ballroom. more

Oct 24, 2014 10:10 AM Comedy 1 Comments

sharon jones pabst theater cancer 2014.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

Sharon Jones shouldn’t be here tonight. She should’ve been resting in some comfortable bed instead of blowing through this soulful rendition of “This Land Is Your Land” for her encore. Thurs,Concert Reviews more

Mar 7, 2014 10:29 AM Concert Reviews

It's been a trying year for soul singer Sharon Jones. Just months before the singer was scheduled to release her fifth album, Give the People What they Want , she was diagnosed with cancer and forced to cancel the release and her planned 2013 tour.. more

Nov 11, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

Celebrity chef Rich Tramonto, a James Beard Award winner who has been featured on TV programs including Brago's "Top Chef" and the Food Network's "Iron Chef," will prepare a multi-course meal as part of the 10th annual Lombardi Food & Wine Experie.. more

Oct 10, 2013 3:00 PM Around MKE

I was devastated to find out after a Pap smear [that] I am positive for HPV. I had no idea because I have no symptoms at all, not even genital warts. I've been with my partner for almost two years, and I recently went back more

Feb 28, 2013 4:46 PM Sexpress

Like many fundraisers, the Pablove Benefit Concert was born of tragedy. In 2009, Jeff Castelaz and his wife Jo Ann Thrailkill lost their six-year-old son Pablo to cancer. Having managed some of the most successful Milwaukee more

Jan 22, 2013 10:26 PM Local Music

Dear EarthTalk: Is it true that asthma cases in children often correlate to living close to roads and all the associated pollution-spewing traffic?—Jake Locklear more

Jan 15, 2013 10:49 PM News Features

We applaud Susan G. Komen for the Cure's decision to restore funding for Planned Parenthood's breast cancer screenings, although we'd like more clarity on its future funding plans. We also support the resignation of Karen Handel, the Komen. more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 4 Comments

Acclaimed Manitowoc photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann recently taught cancer survivors to use digital photography as a means to reflect on the changes brought about by their medical journeys. As suggested by the title of their e... more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The best recent news in the blues music world was that a new record label, Swississippi, was established specifically to record blues musicians. The company was founded by Swiss harmonica player and producer Chris Harper, who launched the l... more

Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews 4 Comments

For understandable reasons, Shakespeare’s dramatic plays are staged a lot more often than his sonnets, but tonight Renaissance Theaterworks bucks the trend with two performances of Love’s Fire at the Broadway Theatre Center. It’s ,Today more

Feb 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every years, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolp... more

Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jul 20, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Bernard LeCorn, runningagainst two others for the school board in Ocala, Fla., decla Ocala Star-Banner ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

Considering the number of pejoratives leveled at The Hold Steady, it’s hard to beli Boys and Girls in America ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I had the wonderful opportunity to visit the Body Worlds Exhibit yesterday at the Milwaukee Public Museum. I thought I knew what to expect - I certainly had fair warning from others who have seen it. Still, the reaction I had was unexpected. .. more

Feb 13, 2008 5:00 AM Health & Wellness

The Rave, 8:30 p.m. Fourteen years after the novelty single “Cold Beverage” be Guys on Ice ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

While driving yesterday morning I heard FM 102.1, Milwaukee's alternative rock station, play three Smashing Pumpkins songs in a row. Several hours later, in the early afternoon, I turned on the station again and caught another three Pumpkins songs.. more

Nov 12, 2007 5:00 AM On Music

