Cancer
PressureCast: Switch’s First Major Problem (Episode One-Hundred-Seventy)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Feb 27, 2017 3:22 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
Hip-Hop Hates Concert Coming to Cactus Club
Hip-Hop Hates is a series of benefit concerts featuring local hip-hop artists performing to raise funds for socialcauses such as MS, breast cancer, HIV and illiteracy.The fifth and possibly final Hip-Hop Hates eventis coming to .. more
Apr 27, 2016 5:24 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Recap: Tig Notaro Brought Understated Comedy to Turner Hall
Notaro’s quiet, unassuming style has earned her a devoted following, which came out in full force for Thursday night’s show at the Turner Hall Ballroom. more
Oct 24, 2014 10:10 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy 1 Comments
Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings @ The Pabst Theater
Sharon Jones shouldn’t be here tonight. She should’ve been resting in some comfortable bed instead of blowing through this soulful rendition of “This Land Is Your Land” for her encore. Thurs,Concert Reviews more
Mar 7, 2014 10:29 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Screw Cancer: Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings Will Play The Pabst Theater in March
It's been a trying year for soul singer Sharon Jones. Just months before the singer was scheduled to release her fifth album, Give the People What they Want , she was diagnosed with cancer and forced to cancel the release and her planned 2013 tour.. more
Nov 11, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Celebrity Chef Rich Tramonto Headlines November's Lombardi Food & Wine Experience Cancer Fundraising Events
Celebrity chef Rich Tramonto, a James Beard Award winner who has been featured on TV programs including Brago's "Top Chef" and the Food Network's "Iron Chef," will prepare a multi-course meal as part of the 10th annual Lombardi Food & Wine Experie.. more
Oct 10, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Please, Don’t Be “Devastated
I was devastated to find out after a Pap smear [that] I am positive for HPV. I had no idea because I have no symptoms at all, not even genital warts. I've been with my partner for almost two years, and I recently went back more
Feb 28, 2013 4:46 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Pablove 4: A Night of Local Music for a Difficult Cause
Like many fundraisers, the Pablove Benefit Concert was born of tragedy. In 2009, Jeff Castelaz and his wife Jo Ann Thrailkill lost their six-year-old son Pablo to cancer. Having managed some of the most successful Milwaukee more
Jan 22, 2013 10:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
EarthTalk
Dear EarthTalk: Is it true that asthma cases in children often correlate to living close to roads and all the associated pollution-spewing traffic?—Jake Locklear more
Jan 15, 2013 10:49 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Issue of the Week: Politicizing Cancer
We applaud Susan G. Komen for the Cure's decision to restore funding for Planned Parenthood's breast cancer screenings, although we'd like more clarity on its future funding plans. We also support the resignation of Karen Handel, the Komen. more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Cancer, Photography and ‘Changed Perspectives’
Acclaimed Manitowoc photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann recently taught cancer survivors to use digital photography as a means to reflect on the changes brought about by their medical journeys. As suggested by the title of their e... more
Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Steve Nodine Visual Arts
Peaches Staten
The best recent news in the blues music world was that a new record label, Swississippi, was established specifically to record blues musicians. The company was founded by Swiss harmonica player and producer Chris Harper, who launched the l... more
Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews 4 Comments
Love’s Fire
For understandable reasons, Shakespeare’s dramatic plays are staged a lot more often than his sonnets, but tonight Renaissance Theaterworks bucks the trend with two performances of Love’s Fire at the Broadway Theatre Center. It’s ,Today more
Feb 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wild Oceans
Call it the world’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet. Every years, billions of sardines migrate toward the Kwazulu-Natal coast of South Africa, a gorgeous spectacle that also sparks one of the worlds biggest feeding frenzies, with seals, dolp... more
Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Beastie Boys' Adam Yauch Diagnosed with Tumor, Cancels Concerts
Jul 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
To a Certain Degree
Bernard LeCorn, runningagainst two others for the school board in Ocala, Fla., decla Ocala Star-Banner ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
The Hold Steady
Considering the number of pejoratives leveled at The Hold Steady, it’s hard to beli Boys and Girls in America ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Body Worlds Exhibit - Scared Straight?
I had the wonderful opportunity to visit the Body Worlds Exhibit yesterday at the Milwaukee Public Museum. I thought I knew what to expect - I certainly had fair warning from others who have seen it. Still, the reaction I had was unexpected. .. more
Feb 13, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
G. Love and Special Sauce w/ The Wood Brothers
The Rave, 8:30 p.m. Fourteen years after the novelty single “Cold Beverage” be Guys on Ice ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee
Billy Corgan Still Alive
While driving yesterday morning I heard FM 102.1, Milwaukee's alternative rock station, play three Smashing Pumpkins songs in a row. Several hours later, in the early afternoon, I turned on the station again and caught another three Pumpkins songs.. more
Nov 12, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music