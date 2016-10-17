Candidate Questionnaire
Chris Rockwood, Democratic Candidate for Assembly District 14
Democrat Chris Rockwoodis running against incumbent Republican Rep. Dale Kooyenga to representAssembly District 14. Here are Rockwood’s answers to the Shepherd’s candidate questionnaire. Your current occupation, education and career and person.. more
Oct 17, 2016 9:27 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Rep. Dale Kooyenga on his Re-election to Assembly District 14
State Rep. DaleKooyenga, a Republican, is running for re-election in Assembly District 14. He faces Democrat Chris Rockwood on the Nov. 8 ballot. Here are Kooyenga's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire. Your currentoccupation, .. more
Oct 5, 2016 7:39 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Andy Mitchell, Candidate for Assembly District 63
Democrat Andy Mitchell is running against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to represent the 63rd Assembly District. Here are Mitchell's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire.Your current occupation, education and career andpersonal inform.. more
Oct 5, 2016 7:08 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Pfister New Year's Eve Celebration
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
New Year's Eve at BLU
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A Christmas Carol
For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more
Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee