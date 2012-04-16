Candidates
"Sitting Pretty" @ Racine Art Museum
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Apr 16, 2012 1:56 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Keeping Despair Alive
It's becoming increasingly obvious that the Republican candidates for president leave a lot to be desired... more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Game On: The Campaign for Wisconsin Governor
The race to succeed Gov. Jim Doyle takes shape Shepherd. ,News Features more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Around MKE
Milwaukee Fair Trade Crawl Returns
Celebrate World Fair Trade Day and support more than 30 socially conscious retailers by participating in the second annual Fair Trade Crawl on Saturday, May 9. The Milwaukee Fair Trade Coalition-sponsored event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at .. more
May 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Brewers Trade Tyner to Make Room for Gillespie, plus Tony Gwynn Jr notes
Had the MLB Network game between Houston and the Dodgers on mute while I was on the phone tonight and saw on their scroll that the Brewers had traded Jason Tyner to the Detroit farm system "for considerations" in order to make room for Cole Gilles.. more
Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Voters Beware
Are some Republicans stoop Shepherd ,Elections more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 1 Comments
State Representative Pedro Colón
Name: State Representative Pedro Colón Website: www.colonformilwaukee.com Roe v. Wade ,Elections more
Aug 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections
A Touching Oscar Win for "Once"
Although it might not be as memorable as Elliott Smith’s “Miss Misery” performance or Three 6 Mafia’s unlike win for “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” the Academy Awards’ Best Original Song category delivered the most satisfying of tonight’s victor.. more
Feb 24, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
EarthTalk
Dear EarthTalk: Where do the leading presidential candidates stand on the issue of climate S. ,News Features more
Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features