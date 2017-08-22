Candide
Lenny Would Have Loved It
The Southwestern Suburban Symphony played several different works in fine, entertaining manner in their latest concert, "A Bernstein Banquet."
Aug 22, 2017 2:25 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Performing Arts Weekly: July 27-Aug. 2, 2017
Laughter will ring through the city as the Milwaukee Comedy Festival returns next week. DanceMKE brings a three-week dance competition to Downtown Milwaukee's Peck Pavilion, while Danceworks DanceLAB presents Ignite! A Hip Hop Experience
Jul 25, 2017 2:04 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s Intimate ‘Candide’
Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) kicks off its season with four intimate performances of Leonard Bernstein's Candide. MOT's production brings opera to a broader audience, as it moves throughout southeastern
Sep 28, 2012 1:45 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
The Journey of Candide
Voltaire's 18th century journey of Cadndide is one of the great satirical adventures of history. Recognized as being one of the great works of French literature. the comic work had some moments of sheer brilliance. Somewhere in the '50s, the st
Sep 12, 2012 3:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fat Maw Rooney
