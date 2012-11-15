Candy
Compassionate Cake’s Customized Vegan Treats
Compassionate Cake owner Jessica Kelter-Weisnicht admits that vegan bakery has a bad rap. The problem as she sees it is not that most readily available vegan bakery isn’t good—on the contrary, she explains, a lot of it is quite more
Nov 15, 2012 2:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
In Acting Shakespeare for Free
James DeVita's take on In Acting Shakespeare has toured around quite a few stages in the recent past. The personalized adaptation of Sir Ian McKellen's story of a man trying to relate to the stage through Shakespeare is captivating in any venu.. more
Apr 19, 2012 11:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pleasant Prairie’s Jelly Belly Warehouse
AsAll Hallows’ Eve draws near and the act of downing ungodly amounts ofcandy is considered socially acceptable, it’s time to find what lies atthe center of the ubiquito,Eat/Drink more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 2 Comments