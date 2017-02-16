RSS

Canine Cupids

caninecupids.jpg.jpe

Canine Cupids, a local nonprofit focused on improving thelives of homeless, neglected and exceptional needs dogs, is hosting their “Luckof the Dog more

Feb 16, 2017 8:06 PM Around MKE

12274557_1045828415447941_5432170304137985765_n.jpg.jpe

Founded by Lynn Allen in April 2013, the nonprofit Canine Cupids is a licensed, Milwaukee-based dog rescue that concentrates on getting dogs out of local animal control and into foster homes and adopted. more

Nov 17, 2015 10:18 PM Expresso

blogimage13498.jpe

Among the hair-metal bands whose commercial heyday was cut short by the early-’90s alternative-nation rise was Winger, the glossy, hard-sexing group that scored pre-Nirvana hits with songs like “Headed for a Heartbreak” and “Can&rs more

Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES