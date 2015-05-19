Cannabis
Milwaukee Marijuana Ordinance Still in Play
The Milwaukee Common Council voted to delay a measure that would vastly reduce the fine for possessing small amounts of marijuana. Alderman Nik Kovac cited the ordinance’s enforcement as contributing to the city’s racial disparities. At the... more
May 19, 2015 11:08 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Lessons from a Pot-Friendly Colorado
In line near midday on a Friday are a guy with a backpack, a suit on a cell phone, three chatty coeds and a middle-aged couple with a camera more
Mar 19, 2014 1:16 AM Mary Bergin News Features
Breakthrough on Cannabis Oil Bill
Progress! Thecannabis oil bill, which could help the Shepherd’s cover girl, Lydia Schaeffer, with her seizures, willget a hearing in the state Assembly at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.This is huge. The Assembly versionof the bill, official.. more
Feb 7, 2014 4:29 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Medical Marijuana Helps Sick Kids—But Not in Wisconsin
Sally Schaeffer’s daughter, Lydia, suffers from two rare seizure disorders that prevent her from sleeping, thriving and living the life of an ordinary 6-year-old girl more
Feb 5, 2014 2:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Applauding A Former Drug Warrior's Contrition
Whether it is the impeached Bill Clinton leaving office with solid approval ratings or the once-disgraced Eliot Spitzer now surging in New York City electoral polls, there is ample evidence that America forgives public figures for their tra... more
Aug 23, 2013 12:51 PM David Sirota News Features
Issue of the Week: Micromanaging Pot Prosecutions
Wisconsin’s Republican legislators just can’t help themselves.They’re always talking about how much they hate big government. But once they’re in power they more
Aug 22, 2013 1:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The UN Needs to Sober Up
The notion of alcohol consumers piously demanding that others stop using pot probably makes you think of the beer-swilling World War II generation berating weed-smoking hippies during the 1960s. Now, thanks to the United more
Mar 14, 2013 4:51 PM David Sirota News Features
Celebrating Hemp History Week
Ten hours after Pearl Harbor burned and more than 2,000 Americans perished, the Japanese launched... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Emily Patti A&E Feature 1 Comments
