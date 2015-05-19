RSS

Cannabis

news_marijuana.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Common Council voted to delay a measure that would vastly reduce the fine for possessing small amounts of marijuana. Alderman Nik Kovac cited the ordinance’s enforcement as contributing to the city’s racial disparities. At the... more

May 19, 2015 11:08 PM News Features 3 Comments

weed.jpg.jpe

In line near midday on a Friday are a guy with a backpack, a suit on a cell phone, three chatty coeds and a middle-aged couple with a camera more

Mar 19, 2014 1:16 AM News Features

news1.jpg.jpe

Progress! Thecannabis oil bill, which could help the Shepherd’s cover girl, Lydia Schaeffer, with her seizures, willget a hearing in the state Assembly at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.This is huge. The Assembly versionof the bill, official.. more

Feb 7, 2014 4:29 PM Daily Dose

news1.jpg.jpe

Sally Schaeffer’s daughter, Lydia, suffers from two rare seizure disorders that prevent her from sleeping, thriving and living the life of an ordinary 6-year-old girl more

Feb 5, 2014 2:34 AM News Features

amifv967eflnca6hjn2gwovz4fey8pic-eao2qi18iizpbwug0c8pxgr1uek32kjjy6gonqqqnnws1ysamhopzettzxuu8irlquyqnura7uc-xymifihmka1svyf1ewmccft1dll61lqryqbmem1opmgmdog-akcbg.jpg.jpe

Whether it is the impeached Bill Clinton leaving office with solid approval ratings or the once-disgraced Eliot Spitzer now surging in New York City electoral polls, there is ample evidence that America forgives public figures for their tra... more

Aug 23, 2013 12:51 PM News Features

marijuana.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin’s Republican legislators just can’t help themselves.They’re always talking about how much they hate big government. But once they’re in power they more

Aug 22, 2013 1:51 AM Expresso

unitednations.jpg.jpe

The notion of alcohol consumers piously demanding that others stop using pot probably makes you think of the beer-swilling World War II generation berating weed-smoking hippies during the 1960s. Now, thanks to the United more

Mar 14, 2013 4:51 PM News Features

blogimage18837.jpe

Ten hours after Pearl Harbor burned and more than 2,000 Americans perished, the Japanese launched... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

blogimage9950.jpe

The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show parks at the U.S. Cellular Arena this week through Sunday, offering a glimpse at the latest pre-production models, including the Corvette Stingray, the 2011 Lincoln MKX, the 2011 Fort Mustang V6 and 2011 more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES