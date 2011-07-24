Cannibal! The Musical
Cannibal! The Musical
With their current hit musical The Book of Mormon “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have become Broadway's most unlikely success story, but Mormon wasn't the comedy duo's first stab at the musical format... more
Jul 24, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cannibal! The Musical
With their current hit musical The Book of Mormon “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have become Broadway's most unlikely success story, but Mormon wasn't the comedy duo's first stab at the musical format. In addition to th... more
Jul 22, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cannibal! The Musical
With their current hit musical The Book of Mormon “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have become Broadway's most unlikely success story, but Mormon wasn't the comedy duo's first stab at the musical format... more
Jul 16, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cannibal Musical: A Good Time With Bad Example
Bad Example Productions does a pretty good job of showing an audience a good time on a bare stage with Cannibal! The Musical. The Trey Parker musical opened last night to an enthusiastic audience. With prioduction elements limited to a few costu.. more
Jul 15, 2011 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cannibal! The Musical
With their current hit musical The Book of Mormon “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have become Broadway's most unlikely success story, but Mormon wasn't the comedy duo's first stab at the musical format... more
Jul 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
'Cannibal! The Musical' Served Up at Alchemist Theatre
The recent acclaim for Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Broadway musical The Book of Mormon solidifies critical success for a writing team best known for the long-running animated TV satire “South Park.” Long before that Comedy Central hit, ... more
Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lawn Mowing: Gas, Electric, Manual or Automatic?
Mowing your lawn for one hour with a gasoline-powered lawn mower causes more air pollution than driving an automobile from Milwaukee to Chicago! Who knew? The EPA estimates that gas lawnmower emissions account for 7% percent of southeast Wis.. more
Apr 29, 2010 6:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Away We Go
Away We Go, a droll comedy-cum-drama by director Sam Mendes (American Beauty), perceptivel Away We Go ,Film more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Jan. 22 - Jan. 28
Trampled by Turtles @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m. Bluegrassthrives on dynamism—part of its thrill is seeing musicians gleefullyblitz through complex chord changes and solos w,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee