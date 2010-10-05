Cannibal
New Release Wrap-Up: Tim Kasher, Marnie Stern, Clinic
Oct 5, 2010 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
I heart Joe Pavelski
I heart Joe PavelskiBy cutesportsHeading into today’s action, San Jose Sharks’ Joe Pavelski was leading the Stanley Cup playoffs in points and goals scored. He’s also from a town just outside Steven’s Point, WI called Plover whose population.. more
May 4, 2010 5:34 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mother's Day with the Timber Rattlers
It probably says a lot about me, my mom, and our relationship that we are all geared up to head to Appleton on May 9 to spend Mother's Day with the Timber Rattlers.I've said before that I'd always rather be outside than indoors and the 10-day fo.. more
Apr 30, 2010 2:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Cannibal!
Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s love affair with musicals predates South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police. It began with 1996’s remarkably confident student film Cannibal! The Musical, a comically e,Today in Milwauke... more
Mar 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cannibal!
Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s love affair with musicals predates South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police. It began with 1996’s remarkably confident student film Cannibal! The Musical, a comically e,Today in Milwauke... more
Mar 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cannibal: The Musical
Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s love affair with musicals predates South Park: Bigger, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cannibal: The Musical
Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s love affair with musicals predates South Park: Bigger, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee