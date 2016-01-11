Canopies
GGOOLLDD w/ Canopies and Rio Turbo @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Milwaukee’s GGOOLLDD proved they have the substance to back up their glitz with a highly hyped sold-out show Saturday night. more
Jan 11, 2016 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 24-30
Sep 22, 2015 11:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
February 5-7
Feb 3, 2015 10:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Canopies and Greatest Lakes Will Headline Burnhearts' 2015 Mitten Fest
Jan 6, 2015 5:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 2 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Albums of 2014
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we return from a few weeks off to celebrate the best Milwaukee albums of the year. We share some standout tracks from NO/NO, Space Raft, Death Blues, Joseph Hu.. more
Dec 11, 2014 5:35 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec 11-17
Dec 9, 2014 9:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Stream Canopies' Majestic Debut Album "Maximize Your Faith"
Fewer critical consensus albums of the last five or six years have done less for me than Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavilion , a record I find downright cloying. But despite my distaste for that album, with its sickly tones, bleating vo.. more
Dec 4, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Canopies Ready Debut LP; Release First Single, "The Plunderers and The Pillagers"
Sometimes it feels like Canopies are messing with us. In 2011 the Milwaukee group emerged with a shockingly addictive EP of synth-heavy psychedelic pop, then they all but disappeared for the better part of two years. They reappeared this February .. more
Oct 16, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Canopies' Glorious New Space Jam "Miss You Now"
If we know one thing about Canopies it's that they don't work fast. It's been nearly three years since the Milwaukee psych-pop group released its head-turning self-titled EP, a kaleidoscopic swirl of modern sounds realized through vintage instrume.. more
Feb 18, 2014 5:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Here's MKE Boat Line's 2013 Summer Concert Series Schedule
Locust Street Festival
In a city chock-full of outdoor festivals, the first one typically signals the unofficial start to summer and the official confirmation to commence the partying. Due to the cancellation of RiverSplash's weekend-long ruckus a few... more
Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Local Music Wrap-Up: Babes, Canopies, Old Earth, I Love Annette
It was only a few years ago that Myspace seemed too good to be true: After years of having to sift and winnow through online clutter to discover new music, it offered one, standardized place for bands to stream their work, making it easier than ev.. more
Jul 8, 2011 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Does Waukesha Really Need Lake Michigan Water?
The city of Waukesha’s request for Lake Michigan water is the first of its kind under the Great Lakes Water Compact, and with it comes scrutiny. Here are some of the biggest questions about Waukesha’s request, and how it will be handled in ... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Maxwell w/ Jill Scott
With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite , Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-based neo-soul as a commercially viable alternative to the more dance-based R&B of the time, but after his 2001 album, Now , he willfully more
May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Midlake w/ John Grant and Jason Lytle @ Turner Hall Ballroom
With their moody lyrics, bustling flutes and sublime guitars, the Denton, Texas band Midlake has spent years refining their sound, moving from one musical world to another. Given their studied nods to the Flaming Lips, Fleetwood Mac and Eng... more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews
Rick Springfield
Rick Springfield’s career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with his 1972 debut, Beginnings . But a nasty payola scandal quickly tarnished more
May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Do Men Enjoy Sex More Than Women?
Last week, I facilitated a sexuality education workshop for a group of college students, which I ended, as usual, by collecting and answering anonymous questions. I asked students to write either a question or their favorite sex fact on an ... more
Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Kitka
Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Joan Jett
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Today in Milwaukee