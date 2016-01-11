RSS

Photo credit: Kelsea McCulloch

Milwaukee’s GGOOLLDD proved they have the substance to back up their glitz with a highly hyped sold-out show Saturday night. more

Jan 11, 2016 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

The Wisconsin State Fair grounds celebrate the harvest, Comet Café celebrates 20 years and Heartless Bastards celebrate the blues. more

Sep 22, 2015 11:38 PM This Week in Milwaukee

This week Mitten Fest brings pale festivalgoers back outdoors, Riff Raff brings the party and Woman Up! returns. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Joe Brusky / via facebook.com

For the third year in a row, Burnhearts tavern in Bay View will throw a summer-style street party in the middle of winter. This year's Mitten Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7 and will once again feature strong beer, bourbon barrel-aged brand.. more

Jan 6, 2015 5:40 PM On Music 2 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we return from a few weeks off to celebrate the best Milwaukee albums of the year. We share some standout tracks from NO/NO, Space Raft, Death Blues, Joseph Hu.. more

Dec 11, 2014 5:35 PM On Music

Photo by Jim Newberry

This week Wiz Khalifa and Meghan Trainor tag team the Eagles Ballroom, Ex Fabula goes bilingual and two Milwaukee bands celebrate big releases. more

Dec 9, 2014 9:37 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Fewer critical consensus albums of the last five or six years have done less for me than Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavilion , a record I find downright cloying. But despite my distaste for that album, with its sickly tones, bleating vo.. more

Dec 4, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

Sometimes it feels like Canopies are messing with us. In 2011 the Milwaukee group emerged with a shockingly addictive EP of synth-heavy psychedelic pop, then they all but disappeared for the better part of two years. They reappeared this February .. more

Oct 16, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

If we know one thing about Canopies it's that they don't work fast. It's been nearly three years since the Milwaukee psych-pop group released its head-turning self-titled EP, a kaleidoscopic swirl of modern sounds realized through vintage instrume.. more

Feb 18, 2014 5:30 PM On Music

May 29, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

In a city chock-full of outdoor festivals, the first one typically signals the unofficial start to summer and the official confirmation to commence the partying. Due to the cancellation of RiverSplash's weekend-long ruckus a few... more

Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

It was only a few years ago that Myspace seemed too good to be true: After years of having to sift and winnow through online clutter to discover new music, it offered one, standardized place for bands to stream their work, making it easier than ev.. more

Jul 8, 2011 6:00 PM On Music

The city of Waukesha’s request for Lake Michigan water is the first of its kind under the Great Lakes Water Compact, and with it comes scrutiny. Here are some of the biggest questions about Waukesha’s request, and how it will be handled in ... more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite , Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-based neo-soul as a commercially viable alternative to the more dance-based R&B of the time, but after his 2001 album, Now , he willfully more

May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With their moody lyrics, bustling flutes and sublime guitars, the Denton, Texas band Midlake has spent years refining their sound, moving from one musical world to another. Given their studied nods to the Flaming Lips, Fleetwood Mac and Eng... more

May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Rick Springfield’s career began promisingly enough, with the handsome, young Australian singer-songwriter scoring kind reviews and early buzz with his 1972 debut, Beginnings . But a nasty payola scandal quickly tarnished more

May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Last week, I facilitated a sexuality education workshop for a group of college students, which I ended, as usual, by collecting and answering anonymous questions. I asked students to write either a question or their favorite sex fact on an ... more

Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

Cradle Songs ,CD Reviews more

Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Joan Jett loves rock 'n' roll-a fact made abundantly clear by her 1982 hit single "I Twilight ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

