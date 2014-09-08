Canyons Of Static
Milwaukee Film Festival
Sep 8, 2014 9:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Fielder or Braun for MVP?
Tom Verducci of SI thinks so. He's got Prince and Braun as #1 and #2 in his midseason ballot.Check out the whole thing here NL MVP1. Prince Fielder, Milwaukee2. Ryan Braun, Milwaukee3. Jose Reyes, New York4. Matt Kemp, Los Angeles5. Roy .. more
Jun 29, 2011 5:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Two Nights of Canyons of Static
The hardest part of being in an instrumental post-rock band isn’t composing meticulous, 10-minute songs, says Canyons of Static guitarist Ross Severson. It’s naming them.“It’s the worst process,” he says with a groan. &ldqu more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Local Music
Today’s line-up at the Cascio Groove Garage, Summerfest’s all-local stage, flaunts some of the most sonically adventurous indie-rock bands on this year’s Summerfest line-up. At 4:30 p.m., Canyons of Static share their sprawling, instrume more
Jun 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee