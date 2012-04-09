Capgun Coup
NHL taking an interest in women's hockey
The Globe and Mail in Toronto had an interesting article highlighting the increased interest the NHL is showing in women's hockey.The Women's World Championship is currently taking place in Burlington, VT and the women's Frozen Four was less than.. more
Apr 9, 2012 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Capgun Coup
Spawned by the fertile basement scene of Omaha, Neb., Capgun Coup specialize in ramshackle noise-pop indebted to early Bright Eyes. It’s not too surprising, then, that the group is signed to Conor Oberst’s label, Team Love. This November, t... more
Sep 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
School Tax Outrage
Sure, everyone demands MPS do something about its horrendous achievement gap between black Could you describe or explain the Guest Expressions campaign? ,Taking Liberties more
Nov 12, 2007 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Bright Eyes w/ Simon Joyner and Capgun Coup
Bright Eyes' grand return to the Pabst was a little anticlimactic, although that's not necessarily a bad thing. Last time Milwaukee saw young Mr. Oberst, he was being dragged off stage by an exasperated handler, following a clusterfuck finale fill.. more
Oct 23, 2007 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music