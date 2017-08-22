Capital Brewery
Brookfield's Café Manna Is a Vegetarian's Paradise
Vegetarians, or anyone with an appreciation for healthful food, should make a point of seeking out Café Manna in Brookfield. The menu offers options that weave influences of world cuisines into scratch-made, raw, vegetarian, vegan and glute... more
Aug 22, 2017 2:38 PM Sheila Julson Dining Out
Wisconsin Brews Do Well in U.S. Open Beer Championship
Wisconsin beers made another good showing in this year'sannual U.S. Open Beer Championship. Thecompetition pits almost 5,000 beers against each other in over 90 differentstyles. It's open to professional breweries and home brewers alike,.. more
Jul 14, 2016 2:04 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Cheers to Women Brewers!
Brewing was once dominated by women. Medieval witch-hunting and property laws, and, later, Prohibition largely cast women out of the industry, but now a resurgence is occurring. Several Wisconsin breweries now have female brewers on staff a... more
Jun 16, 2015 9:41 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Eat/Drink
Smith Westerns @ Club Garibaldi
Smith Westerns’ 2009 self-titled debut album introduced a teenage band with a deep love of T. Rex-styled glam rock but without the chops or the budget to pull off that style. Instead, the group settled for a lo-fi facsimile, banging out che... more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments