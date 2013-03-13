RSS

Capital Chaos! Live!

This January, Milwaukee punk purists Bicentennial Rub released a quickie EP to sell at their tours around the region, a wildly invigorating throwback to the rowdiest '80s hardcore and noise-rock called Capital Chaos! Live! And sure enough, it offe.. more

Mar 13, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

It’s not without irony that Peder Hedman now plays guitar in the ’80s-style punk band Bicentennial Rub, since Hedman spent the actual ’80s far removed from punk. He was too deeply ingrained in psychedelia at the time more

Jan 10, 2013 11:57 AM Music Feature

The narratives portrayed in imaginative installations, images and objects at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in its exhibition, "American Story," which runs through the end of the year, reveal national diversity while celebrating person... more

Dec 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

