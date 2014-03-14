RSS

Capitol Protests

Nearly every day since Gov. Scott Walker announced plans to strip collective bargaining rights from public workers in 2011, protesters have taken to the Capitol building to sing. Last summer the Capitol police cracked down, arresting hundreds of them.

Mar 14, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

Next Wednesday, March 12, the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) will hold its annual Bill of Rights celebration. ACLU has been working hard on a number of projects including, most prominently and recently, trying to strengthen voting rights.

Mar 6, 2014 8:53 PM Daily Dose

The Republicans in power in Madison have shown once again that they believe the state Capitol belongs to them, and not We the People.

Sep 13, 2012 5:32 PM Expresso

The contemporary ballet troupe the Trey McIntyre Project gives a one-night-only performance tonight at the Marcus Center in conjunction with Milwaukee Ballet. The program will include three pieces, including the Milwaukee premiere.

Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It took Chicago rapper Kid Sister more than two years to follow up her perky, 2007 Kanye West-assisted pedicure single "Pro Nails" with a full album, but her 2009 debut Ultraviolet largely lives up to that song's promise.

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

