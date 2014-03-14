Capitol Protests
Pussy Riot Lends Support to Wisconsin's Walker Protesters
Nearly every day since Gov. Scott Walker announced plans to strip collective bargaining rights from public workers in 2011, protesters have taken to the Capitol building to sing. Last summer the Capitol police cracked down, arresting hundreds of t.. more
Mar 14, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
ACLU of Wisconsin’s Bill of Rights Celebration Will Honor Joel McNally and Preview 'Hydrogen Jukebox'
Next Wednesday, March 12, the Wisconsin Chapter ofthe American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) will hold its annual Bill of Rightscelebration.ACLU has been working hard on a number of projectsincluding, most prominently and recently, trying to str.. more
Mar 6, 2014 8:53 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Free Speech at Risk
The Republicans in power in Madison have shown once again that they believe the state Capitol belongs to them, and not We the People... more
Sep 13, 2012 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
