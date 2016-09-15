RSS

Capitol

An old (now retired) theater critic for the Milwaukee daily once lamented that people who weren’t specifically trained to be Shakespearian professionals were allowed to perform for audiences. I might have some of the specifics of his opinion wro.. more

Sep 15, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

2013 didn’t have the drama of 2011—when Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated Legislature undid decades of progressive policies—or 2012, when Walker survived a recall and more

Dec 30, 2013 12:28 AM Expresso

Gov. Scott Walker andhis new capitol police chief may not like them, but the Solidarity Singersdeserve your support. They’ve been gathering each weekday in the Capitol (youknow, the People’s House, the one that Walker would like to sell off to .. more

Sep 17, 2013 4:16 PM Daily Dose

Last week, as President Barack Obama praised everyday acts of ordinary Americans seeking justice and fairness as a continuation of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington 50 more

Sep 4, 2013 2:06 AM Taking Liberties

“Scott Walker and his police force are showing increasing hostility toward almost every aspect of the First Amendment,” The Progressive’s editor Matthew Rothschild said last week. more

Aug 29, 2013 12:25 AM Expresso

Anyone who thought Republican Gov. Scott Walker was going to rest on his right-wing extremist laurels after destroying decades of collective bargaining rights in Wisconsin more

May 29, 2013 4:34 PM Taking Liberties

Republican lawmakers have not scheduled a public hearing in Milwaukee County on the controversial bill to grant the Milwaukee County executive sweeping powers over local more

Apr 3, 2013 4:02 PM News Features

The Republicans in power in Madison have shown once again that they believe the state Capitol belongs to them, and not We the People... more

Sep 13, 2012 5:32 PM Expresso

The bitter irony running through Guy Gugliotta's Freedom's Cap: The United States Capitol and the Coming of the Civil War (Hill & Wang) is that the politician most responsible for constructing the country's physical seat of government i more

Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Books

You know you've got much more than a public relations problem on your hands when you need the police to escort you from your workplace. That's precisely what happened when Republicans passed the collective bargaining bill... more

Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

Capitol Drive, which stretches from Lake Michigan’s shores to the western suburbs of Pewaukee, almost resembles a timeline for Milwaukee history with its variety of architectural styles, cultures and neighborhoods. IN:SITE, an arts organiza... more

Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

So imagine mysurprise when I stumbled upon the book TheTao of Wu. The author? Founder, p The Tao of Wu ,Books more

Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

